KL Rahul hits a commanding six to seal an eight-wicket win for DC against LSG in IPL 2025 [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul had the final say in the eight-wicket win over his former franchise, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-handed batter struck a sublime six to wrap up the run chase at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 22.

KL Rahul was released by LSG in the off-season after IPL 2024, following a well-documented fallout with the ownership group. DC roped him in during the mega auction, and the batter is enjoying his newfound role in the middle order.

DC's away trip to LSG marked Rahul's first meeting with his former franchise. He was not available during the reverse fixture during the early stages of the campaign.

Playing against the side that he led for an entire cycle, Rahul scored an unbeaten 42-ball 57 to anchor the run chase. Coming in at No.3 in the fourth over, the former LSG player played a trademark innings to help DC coast to their sixth win of the season.

With five runs required off 14 deliveries, KL Rahul smashed a pull shot off a short-pitched delivery by Prince Yadav. The ball sailed over the midwicket fence to seal the win for DC. Have a look at the winning hit right here:

This marked KL Rahul's third fifty of the season after his heroics against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

"The talk with Rahul was simple, keep rotating the strikes and we knew we could make up later on" - Abishek Porel on the match-winning partnership against LSG

The foundation of DC's run chase came in the form of a 69-run partnership for the second wicket between Abishek Porel and KL Rahul. The opening batter had raced off to a sublime start by the time Rahul walked to bat.

The No.3 batter took his time to settle down with the required rate well under control while Porel continued to bat with intent and reach the fifty-run mark. Although the left-handed batter was dismissed in the 12th over right after reaching the milestone, DC were in a commanding position by then.

"The talk with Rahul was simple, keep rotating the strikes and we knew we could make up later on, if there's to hit, we wanted to hit them," Porel said during the post-match presentation.

DC will next face RCB at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, April 27. The Axar Patel-led side have claimed 12 points in eight matches so far, and are placed second in the standings.

