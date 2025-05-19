KL Rahul hits six very similar to Virat Kohli’s off Haris Rauf in DC vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) stalwart KL Rahul hit a six similar to Virat Kohli's iconic shot against Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf, during his side's recent IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT). The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi hosted the contest on Sunday, May 18.

DC batted first after losing the toss and failed to start well against a quality GT new-ball attack. Opener KL Rahul initially took some time to get set before unleashing his vast array of strokes to push his team towards a competitive total. After reaching 92 (57), Rahul hit a sensational back-foot shot on the second ball of the 19th over against Prasidh Krishna for a six over long-off.

It looked very similar to the one played by Virat Kohli during the 2022 T20 World Cup match against Pakistan off Haris Rauf's bowling on the fifth ball of the 19th over, now part of the folklore. That day, the ball went straight over the bowler's head at the MCG, and Rahul's latest shot went towards the long-off region.

You can watch the two shots in the video below:

DC went on to reach 199 for three in 20 overs, with KL Rahul batting through the innings and scoring 112* (65). GT openers Sai Sudharsan (108*) and Shubman Gill (93*) then played magnificently to power their team to a resounding 10-wicket victory.

"KL Rahul is the only one worth talking about"- Aakash Chopra on positives for DC after their loss vs GT in IPL 2025

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra reviewed DC's performance after their dismal loss in the IPL 2025 match against GT and pointed out KL Rahul's batting performance as the only positive for them. Speaking on the matter in his YouTube video, Chopra said:

"KL Rahul is the only one worth talking about in this innings. He batted incredibly well. He got an opportunity to open for the second time. They make him open when someone is not there, but this time they decided that he only would open. We discussed yesterday that he should be made to open."

"They got him to open, and he scored a century. He was playing slow at the start. He was going slightly ahead of a run-a-ball. It seemed like he would get them stuck, but he ended with a strike rate of more than 170, played 65 balls and scored more than 110 runs," Chopra continued.

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

