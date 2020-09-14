KL Rahul could be the next in line after Virat Kohli to be the India captain: Aakash Chopra

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has opined that KL Rahul could be the one to take over the captaincy from Virat Kohli once the latter decides to hand over the reins of the Indian team to someone else. He made this observation while responding to fan questions in a video shared on his Facebook page.

Aakash Chopra was asked how he views KL Rahul captaining Kings XI Punjab in this year's IPL and if he could be lead India in the future. The reputed commentator responded that he has great expectations from KL Rahul as a captain and hopes that he would be able to do well.

"I have hope that his captaincy will be good."

He added that the upcoming IPL will give everyone the perfect opportunity to see how KL Rahul manages his team and the tactical decisions he makes.

"Actually we will get an idea of his captaincy, how he runs the game, what strategies he uses."

Aakash Chopra on the prospect of KL Rahul becoming Indian captain

KL Rahul had led India on the field after Rohit Sharma's injury in the last T20I against New Zealand

Aakash Chopra observed that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are of a similar age group, thereby requiring India to identify a younger player to take over the captaincy in the future.

"If we see Kohli and Rohit, they are of the same age bracket and at one time you may feel that they are not captain material anymore."

The 42-year-old opined that KL Rahul could be an option to take over the captaincy from Virat Kohli, once the latter decides to pass on the leadership baton to someone else, just as MS Dhoni did.

"As they say, a time comes when you have to pass on the baton like MS Dhoni did to Kohli and Kohli will also have to do to someone at some point. When he does that, it is possible that Rahul will be next in line."

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that the upcoming IPL will demonstrate KL Rahul's leadership skills while expressing his belief that the Kings XI Punjab skipper would do a good job, considering his approach to the game.

"So this IPL will show us how KL Rahul will be like a captain but I feel, the manner in which I have seen him play and his temperament, I feel he will be a good captain."

KL Rahul captained the Indian team on the field in the last T20I of India's tour to New Zealand earlier this year. With Virat Kohli being rested in that game and Rohit Sharma suffering an injury while batting, the responsibility was entrusted on KL Rahul, who led India to a 7-run victory.