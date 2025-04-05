KL Rahul's sublime 77-run knock ends with a searing Matheesha Pathirana bouncer in CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch] 

Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul's valiant knock in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) came to an abrupt end after a well-executed bouncer by Matheesha Pathirana. The right-handed batter top scored with 77 runs off 51 deliveries, and almost batted for the entirety of the innings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, April 5.

Playing as an opener in Faf du Plessis' absence, Rahul looked in sublime touch from the very first over. He showed encouraging signs in the brief cameo against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Vishakapatnam, and took his game to a whole different level against the five-time winners.

KL Rahul largely played second fiddle in the powerplay, with Abishek Porel dominating the proceedings after Jake Fraser-McGurk's early dismissal. The Karnataka batter ramped up his scoring by taking on the CSK spin trio in the middle overs. The home side could not get their patented squeeze in the middle overs as Rahul scored boundaries regularly.

The wicketkeeper-batter began the penultimate over with a boundary off Mukesh Choudhary, only to be dropped by the bowler soon after. He was up against Matheesha Pathirana in the final over, but was undone by a brute bouncer off the second delivery.

Rahul attempted a pull shot, but the delivery was too quick for him as it grazed the glove to be caught by MS Dhoni behind the stumps. The batter did not wait for the umpire's decision, and opted to walk off after realising there was contact.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

KL Rahul scored 77 runs off 51 deliveries, with six fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 150.98. This marks his sixth fifty against CSK, an opposition he averaged 42.52 ahead of the ongoing clash in IPL 2025. Pathirana had dismissed the right-handed batter the last time these two sides had met in Lucknow during the IPL 2024 season.

KL Rahul's brilliant fifty helps DC post 183-6 on the board

Matheesha Pathirana followed up after KL Rahul's wicket to bowl a tight final over, conceding only seven runs. DC largely constructed an ideal innings, with KL Rahul leading the way while the rest of the batters chipped in with impactful cameos.

As of writing, CSK have begun their run-chase with a new opening combination of Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway. Rahul Tripathi was dropped from the playing XI after a poor string of scores in the early stages of IPL 2025.

