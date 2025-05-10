KL Rahul spotted at Mumbai airport after returning from Dharamsala following IPL 2025 suspension [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul was recently seen at the Mumbai airport after returning from Dharamsala. The IPL 2025 season has been suspended for a week in the wake of the rising tensions at the India-Pakistan border. The announcement came on Friday, May 9.

The game between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Delhi Capitals was called off midway on Thursday, May 8, after which the decision to temporarily halt the league was made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The BCCI had arranged a special train for players as well as support staff of both teams, along with broadcasters and others involved, to travel to New Delhi. Following the same, the players started to disperse.

KL Rahul arrived in Mumbai and was seen dressed casually in a white t-shirt, jeans, and funky yellow shoes. The star cricketer was carrying a couple of bags as he exited the airport and headed straight to his car.

Watch the video of the same below (via Instagram) -

A look at KL Rahul's fine show for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

After being released by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last year, KL Rahul was acquired by the Delhi Capitals at the IPL 2025 mega auction for ₹14 crore. So far, Rahul has put up a fine performance with the bat for Delhi.

The right-hander is their leading run-scorer this season. Although he missed their opening game due to the birth of his child, Rahul has scored 381 runs from 10 innings at an average of 47.62 and a strike-rate of 142.16, including three half-centuries.

His highest score so far this season was an unbeaten 93, which came against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Once the tournament resumes, the Capitals would hope for their star player to continue his form, as they will have to fight for a spot in the playoffs.

Fifth in the points table at the moment, Delhi have registered six wins and four losses in 11 games and have 13 points. Regarding their game against Punjab, which was called off midway on May 8, it remains to be seen if the teams will share points or the match will resume or be replayed later on.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More