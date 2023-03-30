Top 10 funny Virat Kohli memes after his 10th mark sheet picture goes viral online

Virat Kohli recently shared his 10th mark sheet online. His fans then made it viral across social media platforms in no time and gave it a wide reach.

Kohli has already joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp and has commenced preparations for the upcoming season of IPL 2023. He is coming off a decent run in international cricket, having scored a couple of centuries since the start of the year.

The former RCB captain also attended the RCB Unbox event last Sunday along with Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, and current teammates. The franchise also inducted Gayle and De Villiers into the Hall of Fame at the event and retired their jersey numbers.

Amidst cricketing activities, Virat Kohli gave a glimpse of his 10th-class mark sheet to his fans on an online platform. After learning about it, the fans conveyed their reactions by sharing memes on Twitter and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes on the matter:

Nagaraju @NagarajuNLV @mufaddal_vohra Kohli maths teacher looking at his stats now : @mufaddal_vohra Kohli maths teacher looking at his stats now : https://t.co/LS4EWBPvvs

Rudraksh @Rudraksh1521981 @mufaddal_vohra I know you wanted to see the percentage @mufaddal_vohra I know you wanted to see the percentage https://t.co/Rg5mH8hYig

ft.wrogn18 @Imlakshay_18

#viratkohli Leaked 10th class marksheet of Virat Kohli Leaked 10th class marksheet of Virat Kohli😳😂#viratkohli https://t.co/sDJRDp5d4y

Titu @TituJi_



Chad Virat scored 51 in math - @mufaddal_vohra Math Sir - Beta maths me 90% nahi laye toh life me kuch nahi kr paogeChad Virat scored 51 in math - @mufaddal_vohra Math Sir - Beta maths me 90% nahi laye toh life me kuch nahi kr paogeChad Virat scored 51 in math - https://t.co/XmLxeAmhZO

Mohit @CricketHolik @mufaddal_vohra Kohli scored more no. of century than highest marks he got in his school life @mufaddal_vohra Kohli scored more no. of century than highest marks he got in his school life https://t.co/obSYLaMfPH

Akshat @AkshatOM10 Virat Kohli shared his 10th class marks on KOO app. 🫠



"Me who didn't even give the exams due to Covid". Virat Kohli shared his 10th class marks on KOO app. 🫠"Me who didn't even give the exams due to Covid". https://t.co/OgQ0tBcaM9

"I am going to go with Virat Kohli"- Aakash Chopra predicts RCB's top run-scorer in IPL 2023

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra recently previewed Royal Challengers Bangalore's batting department on the "AakashVani" show on JioCinema ahead of IPL 2023.

He predicted that Virat Kohli might end up as the highest run-getter for RCB. Chopra reasoned that Kohli endured a dismal run last season and would be eager to return to his prolific scoring ways again. The cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"Who will be the highest run-scorer for this team - Faf or Virat Kohli? I am going to go with Kohli. He didn't score runs last year. It cannot happen every year, so he will score runs and then the team will look slightly stronger."

He added:

"They have a very good captain in the form of Faf du Plessis. If we talk about the batting, Kohli comes to open along with Faf du Plessis. They might not have a place for Anuj Rawat and then Rajat Patidar at No. 3, he has performed very well."

Do you resonate with Chopra's views? Sound off in the comments section.

