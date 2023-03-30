Top 10 funny Virat Kohli memes after his 10th mark sheet picture goes viral online

Virat Kohli recently shared his 10th mark sheet online. His fans then made it viral across social media platforms in no time and gave it a wide reach.
Kohli has already joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp and has commenced preparations for the upcoming season of IPL 2023. He is coming off a decent run in international cricket, having scored a couple of centuries since the start of the year.
The former RCB captain also attended the RCB Unbox event last Sunday along with Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, and current teammates. The franchise also inducted Gayle and De Villiers into the Hall of Fame at the event and retired their jersey numbers.
Amidst cricketing activities, Virat Kohli gave a glimpse of his 10th-class mark sheet to his fans on an online platform. After learning about it, the fans conveyed their reactions by sharing memes on Twitter and Instagram.
Here are some of the best memes on the matter:
"I am going to go with Virat Kohli"- Aakash Chopra predicts RCB's top run-scorer in IPL 2023
Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra recently previewed Royal Challengers Bangalore's batting department on the "AakashVani" show on JioCinema ahead of IPL 2023.
He predicted that Virat Kohli might end up as the highest run-getter for RCB. Chopra reasoned that Kohli endured a dismal run last season and would be eager to return to his prolific scoring ways again. The cricketer-turned-commentator said:
"Who will be the highest run-scorer for this team - Faf or Virat Kohli? I am going to go with Kohli. He didn't score runs last year. It cannot happen every year, so he will score runs and then the team will look slightly stronger."
He added:
"They have a very good captain in the form of Faf du Plessis. If we talk about the batting, Kohli comes to open along with Faf du Plessis. They might not have a place for Anuj Rawat and then Rajat Patidar at No. 3, he has performed very well."
Do you resonate with Chopra's views? Sound off in the comments section.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.