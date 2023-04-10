"Kohli and Rahul should together score more than 55 runs" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for RCB-LSG IPL 2023 clash

Aakash Chopra expects Virat Kohli and KL Rahul to make decent contributions with the bat in the IPL 2023 clash between the Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Bengaluru on Monday, April 10.

LSG, who have registered two wins from three matches, are placed third in the IPL 2023 points table heading into the game. RCB, on the other hand, have won one of their two games and are currently occupying the seventh spot in the points table.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted Virat Kohli and KL Rahul to be among the runs for RCB and LSG respectively, saying:

"Kohli and Rahul should together score more than 55 runs. I feel the pitch should be good for both of them."

The former Indian opener reckons Mark Wood, subject to him being fit and available, and Mohammed Siraj will snare a few wickets for their respective sides, stating:

"I feel Wood, if he is available, and Siraj should together pick up three or more wickets. This prediction does not matter if Wood is unavailable."

Wood, with eight scalps to his name in just two games, is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament thus far. Siraj has picked up two wickets in as many games for RCB.

"More than 90 runs should be scored in the 12 overs of powerplay" - Aakash Chopra

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis smashed 53 runs in the powerplay overs in their previous home game. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra expects both sides to go hammer and tongs in the powerplay overs, predicting:

"I feel both teams will come with the intention to hit in the powerplay and they will be able to do so as well. It is a small ground and the pitch is usually flat. Not that I have seen the pitch report yet but these days you don't come to know anything after seeing the pitch report. More than 90 runs should be scored in the 12 overs of powerplay."

Chopra concluded by picking the Lucknow Super Giants as the favorites heading into the game, elaborating:

"I feel Lucknow can win this game. They are a very decent balanced unit. They are looking slightly more balanced at this point in time but may the best team win."

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



Captain Faf, Coach Sanjay and Spin Wizard Karn talk about tonight’s opponents and how the team plans to turn things around, on



#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #RCBvLSG Game Day RCB v LSG: PreviewCaptain Faf, Coach Sanjay and Spin Wizard Karn talk about tonight’s opponents and how the team plans to turn things around, on @hombalefilms brings to you Game Day. Game Day RCB v LSG: Preview Captain Faf, Coach Sanjay and Spin Wizard Karn talk about tonight’s opponents and how the team plans to turn things around, on @hombalefilms brings to you Game Day.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #RCBvLSG https://t.co/Bvr0GwqmTs

RCB won both their games, including the Eliminator, against LSG last year. They will hope to maintain their winning run against KL Rahul's side on the LSG skipper's home turf.

Poll : Who will win Monday's IPL 2023 clash? RCB LSG 0 votes