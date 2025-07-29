"Kolkata will always be your home" - KKR part ways with 2024 IPL-winning coach

By Mohul Bhowmick
Published Jul 29, 2025 18:51 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders Training Session IPL 2025 In Kolkata - Source: Getty
Chandrakant Pandit, the head coach of KKR, attends the training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket tournament at the Eden Garden Cricket Stadium in Kolkata, India, on March 17, 2025. (Photo by Debajyoti Chakraborty/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Chandrakant Pandit, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to the 2024 Indian Premier League title as head coach, has parted ways with the franchise, which shared the news on Tuesday, July 29. KKR posted a montage of photos from Pandit's tenure as head coach on Instagram, announcing his departure.

"We wish you the best for your future endeavours, Chandu Sir. PS: Once a Knight, always a Knight. Kolkata will always be your home (sic)," the franchise shared.

Pandit joined KKR as head coach after the 2022 IPL season. Although he couldn't achieve much in his first season leading the franchise, he went on to win the 2024 edition of the lucrative league with fellow Mumbaikar Shreyas Iyer as captain.

The former India wicketkeeper-batter is a highly successful coach, having led Mumbai to three Ranji Trophy titles in 2002-03, 2003-04, and 2015-16. He also guided Vidarbha to back-to-back Ranji Trophy titles in 2017-18 and 2018-29.

Under his guidance, Madhya Pradesh won their first Ranji Trophy in the 2021-22 season, defeating a talented Mumbai team in the final. As director of cricket at Rajasthan, he also led them to their second Ranji Trophy title in 2011-12. A renowned cricketer, Pandit played five Tests and 36 ODIs for India from 1986 to 1992.

Kolkata Knight Riders ended IPL 2025 in the eighth spot

Despite winning the IPL in 2024, KKR failed to recreate their heroics in the following season and finished in eighth place. This may have been one of the reasons behind Pandit's dismissal from the franchise.

However, it must be noted that they came relatively close to making it to the playoffs, having won five out of the 14 matches they played. In their last three games, KKR were defeated twice, while one match was abandoned.

Had things turned out for them differently in those last three matches, KKR may still have made it to the playoffs. Nonetheless, the franchise will now look to bring on a new head coach ahead of the 2026 edition of the tournament.

Mohul Bhowmick

Mohul is a senior football, cricket and Olympic Sports writer at Sportskeeda, and has been in the organisation for more than 6 years. Some of his best work includes 118 exclusive interviews with famous sports personalities, insider talk and transfer speculations. He has also covered the entirety of the 2023-24 ISL season, Kalinga Super Cup and 2023-24 Pro Kabaddi League from the ground.

An MBA degree holder in Finance, Mohul is also a professional cricketer and is currently in the reserves for Hyderabad’s Ranji Trophy team. He’s also played league football in Hyderabad.

His football interest sparked after watching countless Rahim League matches at the Gymkhana and supporting the State Bank of Hyderabad. He grew up hearing stories about the legendary Syed Abdul Rahim and his incredible football team of the 1960s, which had a big influence on him. He has admired Manchester United’s dominance in English and European football as well.

Tennis star Leander Paes, Olympic gold-medalist Abhinav Bindra, cricketing legend Rahul Dravid and football star Chinglensana Singh are Mohul’s favorite athletes. He is a staunch Hyderabad FC supporter, and Sahil Tavora’s 88th-minute equalizer in the 2021-22 ISL Cup final against Kerala Blasters is one of his favorite footballing moments. Abhinav Bindra’s gold medal in shooting at the 2008 Olympics also had a huge impact on Mohul.

In his work, he strives to write relevant, accurate and unbiased stories by conducting thorough research. When not working, Mohul enjoys reading books and listening to heavy metal and rock music.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
