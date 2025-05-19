“Konala captain kela hota?” - Rohit Sharma gifts his Lamborghini to winner of fantasy sports contest amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

India captain Rohit Sharma was spotted gifting his Lamborghini sports car to the winner of a fantasy sports contest amid the ongoing Indian Premier League on Monday, May 19.
While giving the keys of the car to the winner, Sharma was seen asking the latter about his captaincy choice in the game. It is a well-known fact that the captain of one's team in fantasy sports earns double the points and is hence a crucial pick.
“Konala captain kela hota? (Whom did you captain?)” Sharma was seen asking the winner.
You can see the video here:
Fantasy sports have kept everyone in the country on the tenterhooks. Here, supporters are encouraged to make a playing XI of players who they think will score the most points in every game in the IPL.
Mumbai Indians are in the playoffs race in IPL 2025
Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) are well and truly in the playoffs race in the IPL this season. They are currently ranked fourth in the league table with 14 points inside their bag, and still have two more games to play.
MI have won four out of their last five matches, with just one loss against Gujarat Titans marring their near-perfect record. Led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai-based franchise will aim to lift their sixth IPL title this season.
MI will next face Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), both of whom are sizeable opponents. None of these teams will make it easy for MI to qualify since they too are in the race to do so. PBKS are currently third while DC are fourth in the table.
Sharma, who started the IPL on a rather indifferent note, has been decent ever since hitting form midway through the campaign. He has scored 300 runs in 11 innings so far at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 152. Sharma has also scored three half-centuries so far this season.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS