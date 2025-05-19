“Konala captain kela hota?” - Rohit Sharma gifts his Lamborghini to winner of fantasy sports contest amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

India captain Rohit Sharma was spotted gifting his Lamborghini sports car to the winner of a fantasy sports contest amid the ongoing Indian Premier League on Monday, May 19.

Ad

While giving the keys of the car to the winner, Sharma was seen asking the latter about his captaincy choice in the game. It is a well-known fact that the captain of one's team in fantasy sports earns double the points and is hence a crucial pick.

“Konala captain kela hota? (Whom did you captain?)” Sharma was seen asking the winner.

You can see the video here:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fantasy sports have kept everyone in the country on the tenterhooks. Here, supporters are encouraged to make a playing XI of players who they think will score the most points in every game in the IPL.

Mumbai Indians are in the playoffs race in IPL 2025

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) are well and truly in the playoffs race in the IPL this season. They are currently ranked fourth in the league table with 14 points inside their bag, and still have two more games to play.

Ad

MI have won four out of their last five matches, with just one loss against Gujarat Titans marring their near-perfect record. Led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai-based franchise will aim to lift their sixth IPL title this season.

MI will next face Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), both of whom are sizeable opponents. None of these teams will make it easy for MI to qualify since they too are in the race to do so. PBKS are currently third while DC are fourth in the table.

Sharma, who started the IPL on a rather indifferent note, has been decent ever since hitting form midway through the campaign. He has scored 300 runs in 11 innings so far at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 152. Sharma has also scored three half-centuries so far this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohul Bhowmick Mohul is a senior football, cricket and Olympic Sports writer at Sportskeeda, and has been in the organisation for more than 6 years. Some of his best work includes 118 exclusive interviews with famous sports personalities, insider talk and transfer speculations. He has also covered the entirety of the 2023-24 ISL season, Kalinga Super Cup and 2023-24 Pro Kabaddi League from the ground.



An MBA degree holder in Finance, Mohul is also a professional cricketer and is currently in the reserves for Hyderabad’s Ranji Trophy team. He’s also played league football in Hyderabad.



His football interest sparked after watching countless Rahim League matches at the Gymkhana and supporting the State Bank of Hyderabad. He grew up hearing stories about the legendary Syed Abdul Rahim and his incredible football team of the 1960s, which had a big influence on him. He has admired Manchester United’s dominance in English and European football as well.



Tennis star Leander Paes, Olympic gold-medalist Abhinav Bindra, cricketing legend Rahul Dravid and football star Chinglensana Singh are Mohul’s favorite athletes. He is a staunch Hyderabad FC supporter, and Sahil Tavora’s 88th-minute equalizer in the 2021-22 ISL Cup final against Kerala Blasters is one of his favorite footballing moments. Abhinav Bindra’s gold medal in shooting at the 2008 Olympics also had a huge impact on Mohul.



In his work, he strives to write relevant, accurate and unbiased stories by conducting thorough research. When not working, Mohul enjoys reading books and listening to heavy metal and rock music. Know More