"Koyi strike rate pe kuch nahi kahega"- Top 10 funny memes as DC score 199/3 in IPL 2025 match vs GT

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) are squaring off in the 60th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday (May 18) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. GT captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to chase, considering the dew factor might ease batting conditions in the second innings.

Ad

DC got off to a sedate start as their openers struggled against moving the new ball in the powerplay. Left-arm pacer Arshad Khan drew first blood for GT by ending Faf du Plessis's painful knock of 5 (10) in the fourth over.

KL Rahul (112*) then upped the ante and injected momentum with a couple of boundaries. He continued through the innings and smashed his fifth IPL century to help DC reach a daunting total of 199/3 in 20 overs. Abishek Porel (30), Axar Patel (25), and Tristan Stubbs (21*) lent support to Rahul in the middle-order.

Ad

Trending

The high-scoring first innings of the IPL 2025 match between the DC and GT franchises entertained the fans on Sunday night. They shared their thoughts by posting hilarious memes on social media. Here are some of the best memes:

"Koyi strike rate pe kuch nahi kahega," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"We would have taken 200 at the start of the game"- DC mentor Kevin Pietersen after 1st innings of IPL 2025 match vs GT

Speaking to the broadcasters during the mid-innings break, DC mentor Kevin Pietersen reflected on his team's batting performance and said:

"Listen it’s tough work sitting there and watching the boys bat. We were quick off the traps and had a wobble. The break has done us good. KL Rahul batting in the top of the order that was a call from the management. He also wanted to open the innings. How good he is. It's a priviledge to see someone of his class practise and bat like that.

Ad

"We have got the likes of Fizz, Chameera seems fit and Natyu who is also returning from a shoulder injury. We have to give it a red hot crack. No dew yet. We didn't get off to the start we would have wanted in the powerplay. We tried making use of the back ten and did that pretty well. We would have taken 200 at the start of the game to be honest." Pietersen added.

At the time of the writing, GT reached 82/0 in nine overs in the second innings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More