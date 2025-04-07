Krunal Pandya gets rid of Will Jacks for 22 with a bouncer in strange dismissal during MI vs RCB IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Krunal Pandya got rid of well-set Will Jacks in the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 7. The left-arm spinner bowled a bouncer to dismiss Jacks for 22 runs off 18 balls in an unusual dismissal.
The wicket came in the 10th over of MI’s run chase. Krunal bowled a bouncer, a short delivery, on middle and off-stump. The right-hander was taken by surprise before playing a pull shot, but was late on the ball. All he managed was a top edge towards the long leg, where Virat Kohli completed a safe catch. With the wicket, Krunal reduced Mumbai to 79/3 after 9.4 overs.
Watch the video below:
This was Will Jack's fourth consecutive failure with the bat in IPL 2025. He has returned with scores of 11, 16, 5, and 22. On the other hand, Krunal returned to the wicket tally after going wicketless in his last two games.
MI in command against RCB in 223 chase in IPL 2025 encounter
MI are in command of their 223-run chase against RCB in the IPL 2025 clash.
At the time of writing, the hosts were 170/4 after 16 overs, with Hardik Pandya (34 off 10) and Tilak Varma (46 off 23) at the crease. Yash Dayal has been the pick of the bowlers with two wickets so far.
Asked to bat first, RCB put up 221/5 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli smashed a quickfire 67 off 42 balls, hitting two sixes and eight boundaries. Skipper Rajat Patidar led from the front with 64 off 32 deliveries, comprising four sixes and five boundaries.
Devdutt Padikkal also chipped in with 37 off 22. Jitesh Sharma provided the late flourish with an unbeaten 40 off 19, including four maximums and two boundaries. MI skipper Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult picked up two wickets apiece for Mumbai, while Vignesh Puthur returned with a solitary scalp.
Both MI and RCB are looking to return to winning ways after losing to Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in their last games, respectively.
