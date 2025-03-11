Krunal Pandya presented with the new RCB jersey after joining IPL 2025 camp [In Picture]

Krunal Pandya has joined the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) camp ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. On his arrival, the all-rounder was presented with the franchise's jersey.

Notably, Krunal will now play with his third IPL franchise in his career after stints with the five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The Bengaluru-based franchise splurged INR 5.75 crore for his services at the auction in November last year.

Sharing a picture on X, RCB wrote:

"He's HIM, RCB fam and HE'S HERE! Happy #Homecoming, Krunal! The 12th Man Army is all in for your 3️⃣D game at ನಮ್ಮ Chinnaswamy this year!"

The 33-year-old has played 127 matches in the IPL, amassing 1647 runs in 111 innings at a strike rate of 132.82, including a half-century. With the ball, the spinner has scalped 76 wickets at an economy rate of 7.36.

As a skipper, he led the Super Giants to three wins in six games during his stint with the Lucknow-based franchise.

Krunal recently scalped 11 wickets in seven games during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The left-hander also amassed 256 runs, comprising two half-centuries.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the Baroda all-rounder picked up eight wickets in nine outings. The southpaw also scored 136 runs at a strike rate of 120.35.

Besides domestics and IPL, Krunal Pandya has also played 19 T20Is and five ODIs for India between 2018 and 2021. The seasoned pro remains key for RCB in the middle overs with both bat and ball.

RCB set to play season opener against KKR in IPL 2025

RCB will play against defending Champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2025 season opener at the Eden Gardens on March 25. The Rajat Patidar-led side will aim to end their title drought in the 18th season of the T20 tournament. The franchise reached the playoff last season but crashed out in the eliminator.

RCB squad for IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Yash Dayal, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thusara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swastik Chikara, Devdutt Padikkal, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, and Mohit Rathee.

