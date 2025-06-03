Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) spinner Krunal Pandya took the prized scalp of Josh Inglis in the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The left-arm spinner dismissed Josh Inglis against the run of play to help his side dominate Punjab in the all-important contest.
Inglis holed out to long-on as Liam Livingstone took a smart catch while balancing himself near the boundary. The Aussie wicketkeeper-batter perished for 39 runs off 23 balls to leave his side struggling at 98/4 while chasing 191.
The dismissal came in the 13th over of the PBKS chase. Inglis welcomed Krunal in his last over with a big shot towards long-on. The right-hander failed to get underneath the ball as the spinner fired the ball close to his body. He tried to create some room and ended up slicing it to the fielder in the deep.
RCB favorites to win the maiden IPL trophy final vs PBKS
A clinical bowling display has put RCB in the driving seat against PBKS in the IPL 2025 final.
At the time of writing, PBKS were 136/4 after 16 overs, with Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh at the crease. Krunal Pandya returned with exceptional figures of 2/17 in the middle overs.
Invited to bat first, RCB posted 190/9 in 20 overs. Phil Salt looked brilliant with the bat, scoring 16 off nine balls, but perished early. Virat Kohli starred with the bat with 43 off 35 balls, comprising three boundaries. He stayed till 14.5 overs as wickets continued to tumble at the other end.
Mayank Agarwal and skipper Rajat Patidar chipped in with 26 (16) and 24 (18), respectively. Jitesh Sharma and Romario Shepherd looked brilliant for their 24 (10) and 25 (15), respectively. Meanwhile, Romario Shepherd also added 17 off nine deliveries.
Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson scalped three wickets apiece for PBKS, while the three other bowlers scalped one apiece.
