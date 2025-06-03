Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) spinner Krunal Pandya took the prized scalp of Josh Inglis in the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The left-arm spinner dismissed Josh Inglis against the run of play to help his side dominate Punjab in the all-important contest.

Ad

Inglis holed out to long-on as Liam Livingstone took a smart catch while balancing himself near the boundary. The Aussie wicketkeeper-batter perished for 39 runs off 23 balls to leave his side struggling at 98/4 while chasing 191.

The dismissal came in the 13th over of the PBKS chase. Inglis welcomed Krunal in his last over with a big shot towards long-on. The right-hander failed to get underneath the ball as the spinner fired the ball close to his body. He tried to create some room and ended up slicing it to the fielder in the deep.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

RCB favorites to win the maiden IPL trophy final vs PBKS

A clinical bowling display has put RCB in the driving seat against PBKS in the IPL 2025 final.

At the time of writing, PBKS were 136/4 after 16 overs, with Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh at the crease. Krunal Pandya returned with exceptional figures of 2/17 in the middle overs.

Invited to bat first, RCB posted 190/9 in 20 overs. Phil Salt looked brilliant with the bat, scoring 16 off nine balls, but perished early. Virat Kohli starred with the bat with 43 off 35 balls, comprising three boundaries. He stayed till 14.5 overs as wickets continued to tumble at the other end.

Ad

Mayank Agarwal and skipper Rajat Patidar chipped in with 26 (16) and 24 (18), respectively. Jitesh Sharma and Romario Shepherd looked brilliant for their 24 (10) and 25 (15), respectively. Meanwhile, Romario Shepherd also added 17 off nine deliveries.

Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson scalped three wickets apiece for PBKS, while the three other bowlers scalped one apiece.

Follow the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More