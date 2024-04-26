Krunal Pandya and his wife welcome second child

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma have welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Vayu.

Krunal shared the news through his Instagram handle on Friday, announcing that Vayu was born on April 21. The 33-year-old shared a photo of himself and his wife with their two kids, Kavir and Vayu.

The couple welcomed their first child, also a boy named Kavir, on July 18, 2022. Krunal and Pankhuri tied the knot on December 27, 2017.

He captained his Instagram post:

"Vayu Krunal Pandya 21.04.24."

Following the announcement, several Indian cricketers, notably Dinesh Karthik, Shikhar Dhawan, and Yuzvendra Chahal, among others, congratulated the couple.

Krunal is currently playing for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024, with the tournament just past the halfway stage.

LSG share their best wishes to Krunal Pandya and his wife

The LSG franchise celebrated the birth of Krunal Pandya's second child with a cake and shared the same on their social media handle.

The ace cricketer has played in all eight games of IPL 2024 and performed reasonably well with the bat and the ball. Krunal has scored at a strike rate of 141.46 in his limited opportunities with the bat and picked up five wickets at an economy of under 7.50 per over.

He has been a part of LSG since its inception in 2022 and helped the franchise qualify for the playoffs in the last two seasons. Krunal also captained the side last year after KL Rahul picked up an injury and was ruled out of the tournament.

Meanwhile, LSG have picked up steam in IPL 2024 with back-to-back wins against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). This came after they had lost consecutive games against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to fall out of the top four.

Now with five wins in nine matches, LSG are fourth on the points table, with five to play.

Krunal Pandya and LSG will be back in action against table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, April 27.

