"Kuch acha kaam hi kiya hoga papa aapne" - Suryakumar Yadav drops hilarious comment during father's retirement function amid IPL 2025

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav made a hilarious comment during his father's retirement function amid the IPL 2025 season. The 34-year-old delivered an emotional speech at the function in honor of his father.

Suryakumar was dressed in formal attire, a blue shirt and black pants, as he came up to the podium to make his speech.

"Ek hi cheez bolna hai mujhe ki jab itne log jama ho jata hai kisi ek aadmi ke liye jaha baithne ko jagah nahi hai log andar aake dekhna chahte hai ki kya chal raha hai toh that means kuch acha kaam hi kiya hoga papa aapne (I would like to say one thing that when so many people gather at one place just for one person where there is no place to sit people want to come in and see what is happening then it means that dad you would have done some good work only)," he said as everyone burst into laughter.

Watch a video of the same posted on Instagram below:

"Superman jaisa figure rahe jisko dekhke aap seekhte ho life mai toh definitely mere life mai toh paapa" - Suryakumar Yadav

During the aforementioned speech, Suryakumar Yadav further hailed his father and mentioned the qualities he has imbibed from him over time.

"Superman jaisa figure rahe jisko dekhke aap seekhte ho life mai toh definitely mere life mai toh paapa hi hai jinhone start se mujhe itna support kiya mere journey mai. Office ka kuch bhi upar neeche hua ho acchi baat ya kisi ke saath kuch bhi hua ho ghar pe nahi leke aana. I think bohot si aise qualities thi jo maine seekhi hai unse. Sabko ek hi tarike se treat karna - yeh bohot saari qualities hai jo maine seekhi hai unse. I just want to wish him all the best for your second innings with us," he said.

("If there is a superman like figure whom you look upto and learn in life it has been my father for me who ha supported me from the start in my journey. Whatever happens in office up or down whether there is something good or anything with anyone he does not bring it back home. I think there are many qualities like these which I have learnt from him. Treating everyone the same way - there are many qualities like these which I have learnt from him.")

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav has been in spectacular form for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. He has notched up 640 runs from 14 matches at an average of 71.11 and a strike-rate of 167.97 with five half-centuries to his name. MI will take on the Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator on Friday, May 30.

