Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel join DC camp ahead of IPL 2023

The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel have checked into the Delhi Capitals (DC) camp ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Both were part of the India squad that took on Australia in a three-match ODI series. While Kuldeep played all three matches, Axar featured only in the last two games of the series, which India lost by a 2-1 margin.

The Capitals took to Instagram to welcome Kuldeep. Sharing a picture, they wrote:

"Our wizard has checked in for #IPL2023 🪄🎒 Dilli mein aapka swagat hai, Kuldeep 💙 #YehHaiNayiDilli."

In another Instagram post, DC welcomed their vice-captain Axar. The Team India all-rounder has been appointed as David Warner's deputy, who was elevated as skipper in the absence of Rishabh Pant.

The wicketkeeper-batter will miss IPL 2023 due to multiple injuries he suffered during a fatal car crash in December last year.

"𝘽𝙖𝙥𝙪 𝙖𝙖𝙫𝙞 𝙜𝙖𝙮𝙖 𝙘𝙝𝙚 🤩💙 Can't wait to see you roaring at #QilaKotla this season 💪 #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2023," DC wrote in the caption.

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2023 campaign against KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday, April 1, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

DC finished fifth last year and missed out on a playoff berth. They will hope to put up a better performance under Warner as they continue to chase their maiden IPL trophy.

DC squad for IPL 2023

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, and Rilee Rossouw.

Delhi Capitals schedule for IPL 2023

Match 1: April 01 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Lucknow (7.30 pm IST)

Match 2: April 04 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi (7.30 pm IST)

Match 3: April 08 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Guwahati (3.30 pm IST)

Match 4: April 11 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi (7.30 pm IST)

Match 5: April 15 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru (3.30 pm IST)

Match 6: April 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi (7.30 pm IST)

Match 7: April 24 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Hyderabad (7.30 pm IST)

Match 8: April 29 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi (7.30 pm IST)

Match 9: May 02 - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad (7.30 pm IST)

Match 10: May 06 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi (7.30 pm IST)

Match 11: May 10 - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai (7.30 pm IST)

Match 12: May 13 - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Delhi (7.30 pm IST)

Match 13: May 17 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dharamsala (7.30 pm IST)

Match 14: May 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi (3.30 pm IST)

