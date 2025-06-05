Kuldeep Yadav gets engaged to his childhood friend after conclusion of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Team India left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav got engaged to his childhood friend Vanshika in an intimate ceremony in Lucknow on Wednesday (June 4) in front of their friends and family. Kuldeep was last seen on the field during IPL 2025. He had a good season with the ball, picking up 15 wickets in 14 games at an economy of 7.07.

Kuldeep Yadav's fiancée, Vanshika, hails from Shyam Nagar in Kanpur and works at LIC. Kuldeep's UP and India teammate and close friend Rinku Singh also attended the ceremony. An X user shared a video on the social media platform to give fans a glimpse of Kuldeep Yadav's engagement event. You can watch the video below:

"He used to look after me like an elder brother"- Kuldeep Yadav on Rohit Sharma after his Test retirement

Kuldeep Yadav recently revealed that he was shocked by the Test retirements of veteran players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He opened up about his relationship with Sharma, disclosing that the former captain used to take care of him like an elder brother on and off the field.

"I was shocked when Rohit bhai and Virat bhai retired. I had a great understanding and bond with Rohit bhai. He used to look after me like an elder brother, even off the field. When bowling, he used to tell me clearly what he expected from me and whether I was delivering it or not. If he found that I was lagging somewhere, he used to tell me to put more effort on that aspect," Kuldeep told Indian Express in an interview.

"He would clearly tell me the role he expected from me, and sometimes he used to scold me as well — little things that always lifted me in bad times and took great care of me."

On his relationship with R Ashwin, Kuldeep added:

"I had an inkling that Ash bhai might retire due to his body. I have spent a lot of time with Ash bhai, discussing bowling and even field settings; we used to sit and talk. His exit is shocking to me as I was learning a lot from him. He would keep feeding me ideas. I played and learned a lot with Ashwin."

Kuldeep Yadav will return to the field during the upcoming five-match Test series in England.

