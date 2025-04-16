Kuldeep Yadav provided a timely breakthrough for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their IPL 2025 match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, April 16. The left-arm wrist spinner took the prized wicket of RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who smashed 51 runs off 37 balls, hitting four sixes and three boundaries. With the wicket, Kuldeep reduced the Royals to 112/2 to bring his team back into the contest.
The dismissal came in the 14th over of RR’s chase. Kuldeep lured Jaiswal into a big shot by bowling a tossed-up delivery. The left-hander obliged and tried to clear long-on but failed to connect with the middle of his bat. Mitchell Starc took a regulation catch, and Kuldeep looked excited before celebrating like football legend Lionel Messi.
Kuldeep Yadav was retained for INR 13.25 crore by DC ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. He bagged 10 wickets in the previous five matches.
RR stay in the course of a 189-run chase in the IPL 2025 match vs DC
RR have been impressive against DC in their 189-run chase in the IPL 2025 encounter. Apart from Yashasvi Jaiswal's half-century, skipper Sanju Samson chipped in with an unbeaten 31 off 19 before getting retired hurt in the sixth over.
At the time of writing, the Royals were 145/2 after 16 overs, with Nitish Rana (45 off 24) and Dhruv Jurel (5 off 6) at the crease.
Asked to bat first, DC put up 188/5 in 20 overs. Abishek Porel starred with the bat, scoring 49 off 37 balls with the aid of one six and five boundaries. KL Rahul and skipper Axar Patel chipped in with 38 (32) and 34 (14), respectively. Meanwhile, Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma remained unbeaten on 34 (18) and 15 (11), respectively.
Jofra Archer emerged as the leading wicket-taker for RR with figures of 2/32, while Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga shared one wicket apiece.
