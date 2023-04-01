"Kuldeep Yadav will enjoy bowling on 'slow and turning' Delhi pitch"- Virender Sehwag on DC spinner 

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag believes left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav will have a crucial role to play for the Delhi Capitals (DC) side in IPL 2023. Kuldeep had a great season last year, and Sehwag feels the spinner would love to bowl on Delhi's home ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

In 14 games last season, Kuldeep picked up a staggering 21 wickets at an average of just 19.95, which helped him make a stunning comeback into the Indian team. Sehwag feels it will be important for Delhi if Kuldeep replicates his form this season too.

DC will open their IPL 2023 campaign against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday but are without several key bowlers like Anrich Nortje. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Virender Sehwag explained Kuldeep Yadav's importance in such a situation and said:

"Until all the players become available, Kuldeep Yadav will need to take on extra responsibility. He will enjoy bowling on the Delhi pitch, which sometimes remains low and turning. He will look to build on the confidence that he got from last season, which also helped him make a comeback into the Indian team."

Manoj Tiwary on Axar Patel's role for DC

Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary was also present on the panel previewing Delhi's IPL 2023 season. He spoke about how well the team has done in the past few seasons. He reckons that the all-round form of Axar Patel will be vital for DC if they want to have a great IPL 2023.

On this, Tiwary stated:

"Delhi have a good team on paper and they have done well over the past few seasons. They have managed to replace Pant with a talented Bengal wicketkeeper in Abhishek Porel. But I feel if they are to do well this season, Axar Patel's performances will become crucial as he is in red-hot form."

Delhi Capitals' quality spin-duo of Kuldeep and Axar could well decide their fate in IPL 2023.

