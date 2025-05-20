Kumar Dharmasena showcases Virat Kohli’s signed jersey after Test retirement [Watch]

Former Sri Lanka cricketer and umpire Kumar Dharmasena showcased Virat Kohli's signed jersey in his collection after his Test retirement. Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket.

Ad

In a tribute message to the Indian legend, Kumar Dharmasena showed a signed Test jersey of Kohli, given to him by the batter. The umpire posted a video on his Instagram handle for the same.

"It is a sad day for cricket, specially Test cricket. One of the greatest cricketers ever Virat Kohli has decided to retire from Test cricket. I was fortunate to umpire few of his Test matches. He is one of the greatest batters I have ever seen. I would like to wish him good luck for his future," he said in his video, where he also shared a picture of himself with Kohli.

Ad

Trending

The umpire also penned a message for Kohli about his Test retirement.

"From fierce battles on the field to respectful nods at the crease – it was always a pleasure to officiate your games, Virat. Your passion for Test cricket was unmatched. Wishing you the very best as you step away from the longest format.✨ Your autographed Test jersey remains one of the most special mementos in my collection – a reminder of a true legend of the game. – Kumar Dharmasena 🇱🇰🧢," he captioned his post.

Ad

Ad

Virat Kohli will be seen playing in the IPL and ODIs after Test retirement

Virat Kohli played 123 Tests for India in his international career. He scored 9230 runs at an average of 46.85 with 30 hundreds and 31 fifties. After announcing his Test retirement, Kohli has yet to be seen playing professional cricket.

He was expected to play in the IPL 2025 game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 17. However, the match was abandoned due to persistent rainfall.

Thus, the wait to see Kohli play extends a little further. RCB's next game is against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home on Friday, May 23. He has been in great form this season, scoring 505 runs from 11 innings with seven half-centuries as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More