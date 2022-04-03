"It is heartbreaking to see the despair of people"- Kumar Sangakkara pens a heartfelt note for Sri Lankans

Legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara expressed empathy for the struggles endured by his countrymen over the last few weeks.

The island nation is currently in the midst of a severe financial crisis due to which prices of essential goods have skyrocketed in the country.

In light of these circumstances, the common public of Sri Lanka has been protesting against the government. Kumar Sangakkara took note of the turbulent events in his home nation and revealed that it was heartbreaking to witness people struggling for food and livelihood.

The 44-year-old called for political powers to find a solution to the crisis and defended the people for raising their voice on the matter. Taking to his official Instagram handle, the southpaw wrote:

"Sri Lankans are going through one of the toughest times imaginable. It is heartbreaking to see the despair of people and families as they struggle to make it through the day; and each day for them gets harder. The people are raising their voices and asking forwhat is needed: a solution."

He continued:

"While some are reacting in resentment and anger to that voice, others are trying to take undue advantage of it. The right choice is to listen to the people, put aside destructive personal and political agendas and act in the best interests of Sri Lanka. The people are not an enemy. Sri Lanka is its people. Time is fast running out, the people and their future must be protected and provided for."

Kumar Sangakkara is currently part of Rajasthan Royals' support staff in IPL 2022

Sangakkara is currently serving as the Director of Cricket for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) franchise in IPL 2022.

The Royals have begun the tournament in grand fashion, with consecutive victories against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Mumbai Indians (MI). They currently sit at the top of the points table after two matches in the league stage.

