"Kya sir, baat kya hoti hai media me batao"- Ashish Nehra says he has no idea about media hype for Gujarat Titans star ahead of IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra recently addressed a press conference ahead of IPL 2025. During the chat with reporters, Nehra was asked a question about Glenn Phillips and the hype on social media about the New Zealand star.

Nehra said in a light-hearted manner that he had no idea about the hype around Phillips. The New Zealand all-rounder became a talking point on social media platforms after his excellent fielding display in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The flying catch to dismiss Virat Kohli in the group stage and the one-handed catch to dismiss Shubman Gill got the cricket world talking about Phillips.

However, Ashish Nehra said he did not know much about the hype surrounding Gujarat Titans' newest all-rounder. Here's what Nehra said at the press conference:

"Kya sir, baat kya hoti hai media me batao Glenn Phillips ki? Mere ko pata nahi hota aaj kal. Position? Fielding ka? Fielding to har jagah kar sakte hai ye baat toh pakki hai." (What are the media discussions about Glenn Phillips? Tell me. I don't know. About his fielding? He can field anywhere)

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill was also present at the press conference. Another new signing by GT, Jos Buttler, did not keep the wickets for England in their recent matches. When asked if Buttler has been selected as a wicketkeeper batter, Gill replied:

"Yes, Jos Buttler has been selected as a wicketkeeper batter."

The Titans' captain and coach did not confirm whether Buttler would open with Gill instead of Sai Sudharsan in IPL 2025. They mentioned that the first match was still a week away, and they are still discussing some strategies.

"I don't think as a team we are trying to chase 300 as a total" - Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill

A few days ago, Shubman Gill mentioned that he expects the 300-run mark to be crossed by a team in IPL 2025. When asked if the Gujarat Titans will aim for the 300-run mark, the GT skipper replied:

"I don't think as a team we are trying to chase 300 as a total. We will play the kind of cricket that is needed as per the conditions. If the wicket allows us to make 240-260 runs, then we are not saying to that. But there might be a situation where 150-160 might be ideal on a wicket."

The Titans will start their IPL 2025 campaign against Punjab Kings on March 25 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Online and offline ticket sales for the big game in Ahmedabad have started.

