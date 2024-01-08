"Lagta hai issbar IPL me chalega" - Fans react as Riyan Parag slams 155 off 87 balls in Ranji Trophy

Assam captain Riyan Parag led from the front against Chhattisgarh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Monday, January 8.

The right-handed batter smashed 155 runs off 87 balls, hitting 12 sixes and 11 boundaries, during the second innings. His century helped the visitors take an 86-run second innings lead.

Parag has been in phenomenal form in the domestic circuit since the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). The 22-year-old recently amassed 510 runs in 10 innings at an average of 85, smashing seven half-centuries at Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The part-time leg-spinner also scalped 11 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 7.29.

Parag, however, didn't get a call up to the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match home T20I series against Afghanistan and is yet to make his debut for the Men in Blue.

Expand Tweet

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) shared mixed responses to Riyan Parag’s knock against Chhattisgarh in the IPL. One user wrote:

"Lagta hai issbar IPL me chalega (Looks like he'll deliver in IPL this season)."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Riyan Parag has been retained by the Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2024. The all-rounder has failed to deliver in the T20 league since his debut in 2019. The middle-order batter has scored 600 runs in 54 matches at a below-par average of 16.22 and strike rate of 129.7, hitting two fifties.

In the 2023 season, Parag managed 78 runs across seven innings at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 118.18.

Riyan Parag’s century helps Assam set 87-run target for Chhattisgarh in Ranji Trophy

A clinical batting performance from Riyan Parag helped Assam set an 87-run target for Chhattisgarh in the Ranji Trophy on Monday.

Batting first, Chhattisgarh put up 327 in their first innings. Captain Amandeep Khare starred with the bat, scoring 116 off 218 balls, including three sixes and 12 boundaries. Meanwhile, Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Singh chipped in with scores of 82 and 58, respectively.

Assam bowlers Mukhtar Hussian, Mrinmoy Dutta, Akash Sengupta, Rahul Singh, and Kunal Sarma bagged two wickets apiece.

Expand Tweet

In response, Assam were bundled out for 159 in their first innings. Denish Das top scored with 52 off 108 deliveries. Sourabh Majumdar emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Chhattisgarh, with a six-wicket haul, while Ravi Kiran earned three scalps.

Following on in the second innings, Assam were bowled out for 254. None of the other batters other than skipper Parag delivered for the visitors. Chhattisgarh need 87 runs to win the game in the final innings.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App