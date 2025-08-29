Lalit Modi releases unfiltered video of Harbhajan Singh slapping Sreesanth in IPL 2008 [Watch]

Founder and former IPL chairman Lalit Modi opened up on the infamous slapping incident between Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth in the inaugural 2008 edition. He released an unfiltered video of the same on a podcast with former Australian captain Michael Clarke.

The unfortunate incident had taken place after a game between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in Mohali. Harbhajan Singh had slapped the former Punjab pacer when the two teams were shaking hands and walking off the field after the game.

"I was there on the field. The game was over, it was Bhajji (Harbhajan), it was Sreesanth. Cameras had shut off. One of my security cameras was on. I was walking out of the field. The players were going, thanking each other. It comes to Sreesanth and Bhajji. Bhajji just looks at him, says something, and gives him a backhander. Here's the video that we were talking about. I haven't put it out for so long," Lalit Modi said on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast. (12:28)

(Watch the unfiltered version of the incident in the same interview 13:18 onwards)

Following the incident, Harbhajan Singh was found guilty of misconduct and banned for the remainder of the season. While the off-spinner has apologised multiple times for his actions, it remains one of the most controversial moments in IPL history.

"I sat them both down and I had to penalize Bhajji in that meeting. I did penalize him for eight games. Some people were gunning for a lifetime suspension, but we decided that it's a new league. Everybody learned a lesson. It wasn't about Bhajji or Sreesanth. We needed to set an example and boundaries," he added. (14:18)

Harbhajan played just three games in IPL 2008 and bagged five wickets at an average of 16.40. He only returned to the league in the 2009 edition following his suspension.

Harbhajan Singh picks MI over CSK post IPL 2025

Harbhajan Singh had an illustrious IPL career. He played for two champion teams - MI and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The off-spinner began with Mumbai in 2008 and stayed with them till 2017, and won the title thrice (2013, 2015, and 2017).

He then moved to CSK in 2018 and played two seasons for them till 2019. As CSK won IPL 2018, Harbhajan clinched his fourth title. In a recent appearance on Padamjeet Sehrawat's YouTube channel, he was asked to pick between the two.

Harbhajan Singh stated that he enjoyed playing for both teams but chose Mumbai over Chennai.

"The fun of playing was without pressure at CSK. I enjoyed a lot. It was just two years, it was fun. CSK is a team that does not take pressure. It is very peaceful, irrespective of whether you win or lose. Mumbai Indians was very professional. They look at each game as very important, and the pressure was higher. But there was fun there too. But I am happy that I played with two champion teams. But if I had to choose one, I would choose Mumbai Indians," he said. (20:33)

The veteran bagged 127 wickets from 136 games for MI at an average of 26.87 and best figures of 5/18. For CSK, he claimed 23 wickets from 24 games. In total, he played 163 IPL matches and picked up 150 wickets, establishing himself among the most successful bowlers in the league's history.

