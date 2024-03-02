Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have roped in former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener as their assistant coach ahead of IPL 2024. The 52-year-old will join head coach Justin Langer and fellow assistant coach S Sriram as the franchise chase their maiden IPL title.

It will also be Klusener's second stint as coach in the IPL, having previously served in the same role to Shaun Pollock for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the early years. The former Proteas star has significant coaching experience, doing so for South Africa and Afghanistan. Furthermore, he has also worked with Tripura on the Indian domestic circuit.

Klusener represented South Africa from 1996-2004 in 171 ODIs and 49 Tests. He did commendably well in the 1999 ODI World Cup, smashing 281 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 140.50 along with picking up 17 scalps to win the Player of the Tournament award.

Lance Klusener to reunite with Shamar Joseph in IPL 2024

Shamar Joseph. (Image Credits: Getty)

With Lance Klusner having worked with West Indies' latest pace sensation Shamar Joseph for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL, he will reunite with the youngster at the Lucknow Super Giants. Joseph has been in massive demand since his heroics against Australia to help the Windies win the Brisbane Test by taking seven wickets in the fourth innings.

As a result, Joseph earned an IPL deal worth ₹3 crore, coming in as Mark Wood's replacement after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) pulled the tearaway speedster out due to workload management. A day ago, LSG also announced Nicholas Pooran as their vice-captain.

The Super Giants had a decent auction, with pacer Shivam Mavi emerging as their most expensive player at ₹6.40 crore. LSG will open their IPL 2024 campaign against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on March 24.

Having debuted alongside the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2022 edition, LSG have made it to the playoffs in both seasons.

