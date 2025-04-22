“Late night parties…girlfriend. What happened then?” - Yuvraj Singh’s father reveals during IPL 2025 stunning tale of Abhishek Sharma

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, made a stunning revelation about how Yuvraj brought discipline into young opener Abhishek Sharma's life. It is well-known that Yuvraj and Abhishek share a special bond, with the former seen as a mentor to the young Indian opener.

Abhishek has often credited Yuvraj for his impact after each of his match-winning knocks in the IPL or for Team India. The 24-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough IPL season last year, resulting in his selection to the national side in T20Is during the tour of Zimbabwe in June 2024.

Talking about his son's influence on Abhishek in an interview with Cricket Next, Yograj said (Via Hindustan Times):

"Late night parties... girlfriend. What happened then? Yuvraj said, ‘Lock him. ’ He came under Yuvraj Singh's wings as his father couldn't handle him. Yuvi shouted, 'Where are you?'. I heard him shout. 'It's 9 pm, go to bed. Do you understand me? I am coming.' He then handed over the phone and went to bed. Yuvi then told his father to wake him up at 5 am."

Abhishek has already established himself as India's opener in T20Is, with two centuries and as many half-centuries in 17 matches. The southpaw boasts an impressive average of over 33 with a strike rate of 193.84 in T20Is.

"If this diamond had gone into the wrong hands of a spade, it would have broken and scattered" - Yograj Singh

Yograj Singh believes Abhishek Sharma may have gotten lost in the shuffle had his son Yuvraj Singh not guided him at the right time. The young left-hander recently set the IPL on fire with his breathtaking 141 off 55 deliveries in the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) victory over the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

It was the third-highest score by a batter in IPL history and the highest by an Indian cricketer.

"When the diamond lands into the hands of another diamond, what becomes of it? It turns into Kohinoor, and that's what happened with Abhishek Sharma. If this diamond had gone into the wrong hands of a spade, it would have broken and scattered. Many players in India broke and scattered," said Yograj (Via aforementioned source).

Abhishek has been relatively inconsistent this IPL season, with 232 runs in seven outings at an average of 33.14 and a strike rate of 188.61. He will be in action when SRH take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) at home on April 23.

