"Leave out Marcus Stoinis and bring Quinton de Kock in" - Aakash Chopra suggests a change in LSG XI for IPL 2023 clash against SRH

Aakash Chopra wants the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to field Quinton de Kock ahead of Marcus Stoinis in their playing XI for the IPL 2023 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The two sides will lock horns at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 7. While KL Rahul and Co. head into the game after a win and a loss, the IPL 2016 champions suffered a defeat in the only match they have played thus far.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Quinton de Kock should replace Marcus Stoinis in LSG's starting XI, reasoning:

"Quinton de Kock will be available, so I am saying leave out Marcus Stoinis and bring Quinton de Kock in because Marcus Stoinis is not able to bat much in any case and you are not getting him to bowl."

The former Indian opener pointed out that LSG have a formidable batting lineup, explaining:

"So your top three will be Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock. You can play Deepak Hooda at No. 4. You have Nicholas Pooran at No. 5, Krunal Pandya at No. 6 and Ayush Badoni at No. 7. So you have depth in batting."

Chopra wants KL Rahul to bat a little more freely against SRH, elaborating:

"KL Rahul will have to take a bit more responsibility. With responsibility, I mean he should play with freedom because we are seeing a restricted Rahul until now. You want that he comes with a little freedom but from far it seems he is feeling the pressure slightly."

The LSG skipper has aggregated 28 runs off 30 balls in his two innings thus far. He has tended to play second fiddle to Kyle Mayers, who has taken the attack to the opposition bowlers from the other end.

"Their makeup will look slightly different" - Aakash Chopra on SRH's likely changes for clash against LSG

Aiden Markram is expected to lead SRH against LSG. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra wants the SunRisers Hyderabad to field Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen and Adil Rashid as their four overseas players against the Lucknow Super Giants, saying:

"If we talk about Hyderabad - Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen will be available now. So their makeup will look slightly different. I am saying you have Aiden Markram as captain, Harry Brook, then Klaasen as the keeper - no place for Glenn Phillips, and you can play Adil Rashid."

Chopra feels Rashid should play ahead of Fazalhaq Farooqi due to the lack of Indian spin-bowling options in SRH's squad. The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by picking LSG as the likely winners because they would be playing in familiar home conditions.

