Left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan to join LSG squad for the remainder of IPL 2023- Reports

Left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan is set to join the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the remainder of the IPL 2023 season, having missed action thus far this season due to a shoulder injury. The Lucknow Super Giants picked him up at the auction for the 2022 season, and the Uttar Pradesh-born seamer did not disappoint when given the opportunity.

The 24-year-old finished the 2022 season with 14 wickets from just nine matches at a magnificent average of 14.07 and an economy of fewer than six runs per over. Mohsin Khan impressed during IPL 2022 with his quick arm action and ability to bowl effectively at any stage of the innings.

Mohsin's addition will be a big boost to LSG's pace attack that consists of Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Death bowling has been an Achilles heel for the Super Giants, and skipper KL Rahul had to resort to using leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi at the death in their last match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Mohsin could come in handy here as he was impressive in the death overs last season.

The Lucknow Super Giants are placed second in the points table with three wins from five matches, and Mohsin's addition could further bolster their shot at the title this season.

"Unfortunately today a few batters got caught on the boundary lines" - LSG skipper KL Rahul on the defeat to PBKS

KL Rahul's first half-century of the season went in vain as LSG lost to PBKS.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul was disappointed they couldn't get closer to 180 while batting first against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Lucknow on Saturday, April 15. Rahul was the lone warrior as he scored 74 off 56 deliveries in LSG's below-par total of 159-8 in 20 overs. PBKS chased down the target in the final over, with three deliveries to spare.

The loss was LSG's second of the season, and the side remains in a good position with three wins from five matches.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rahul lamented some of the batters getting caught on the boundary line in pursuit of big hits. He said:

"We were about 10 short, when you're playing on a new pitch, you can't rely on previous games so we are taking it as it comes. Assessing it as it comes to think what would be a par total."

Rahul continued:

"If a few guys get going, we can get that 180-190 mark like Mayers and Pooran played well in that DC game, but unfortunately today a few batters got caught on the boundary lines. If they went over, the score could have been different. Part of the game, we learn from it."

The Lucknow Super Giants will take on the Rajasthan Royals in their next game in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 19.

