"Let's aim for 80 runs" - Suresh Raina makes stunning revelation about former CSK teammate from IPL 2008 season

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Suresh Raina revealed an interesting incident from the maiden IPL season in 2008 ahead of the IPL 2025 season, starting March 22. Raina pointed to how the IPL has helped players evolve in their mindset with a moment from the 2008 season involving the then-head coach Kepler Wessels and opening batter Matthew Hayden.

Hayden was part of the CSK setup from 2008 to 2010, helping them win their maiden IPL title in 2010. Recalling the moment in 2008 ahead of one of their games on Hotstar, Raina said:

"In 2008, we had a meeting with Kepler Wessels. Matthew Hayden was there, along with Michael Hussey and Stephen Fleming. Kepler suggested a cautious approach—aiming for 40 runs for the loss of two wickets in the powerplay, reaching 41 by the end of it. But Haydos said, "No, let's go for it. Let's aim for 80 runs."

He added:

"The question was—how do you score that many runs in just six overs? The mindset shifted towards domination. Slowly, the approach evolved, the belief changed, and the players' self-confidence became truly remarkable."

Matthew Hayden played only the first four matches for CSK in IPL 2008 because of national duty. Yet, he showcased his dominance by averaging 63 at a strike rate of 144.27 with two half-centuries.

Suresh Raina remains CSK's all-time leading run-scorer

Suresh Raina remains CSK's all-time leading run-scorer with 4,687 runs at an average of 32.32 and a strike rate of 138.91 in 175 games. The former left-hander helped set the standard of batting in the IPL, scoring over 400 runs in his first seven seasons.

Raina is also the fifth leading run-scorer of all-time in the IPL with 5,529 runs at an average of 32.51 and a strike rate of 136.73, in 205 outings. The champion No.3 batter was the cornerstone of CSK's batting in their first two titles in 2010 and 2011.

Raina also played a key role in CSK's title runs in 2018 and 2021, scoring almost 450 runs in the former.

