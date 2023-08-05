"Let’s see who wins"- CSK pacer Deepak Chahar challenges Shivam Dube for a one-over match in a hilarious banter

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar has apparently challenged all-rounder Shivam Dube to play a one-over match head-to-head to decide the final spot in the Men in Yellos'w all-time IPL XI.

In a video posted by CSK on Instagram, Dube was seen naming his all-time XI. After naming ten players, Dube took his own name at No.11, something which Chahar took a cheeky dig at.

"@dubeshivam next year as bowler khelega hum kaha jaege ? (Next year if you compete as a bowler then where will I go?)"

He further added:

"@dubeshivam sabse pahle next year tere or mera match hoga 1 over ka I will bowl 1 over to you you bowl 1 over to me let’s see who wins and take the spot ?"

To this, Dube replied:

"@deepak_chahar9 tere liye maine abhise spot chod diya hai,kya tu tabki baat kar raha hai"

Chahar hilariously insisted that he wanted to have a match and responded:

"@dubeshivam nahi muze match chahea 😂😂😃 spot nahi (I don' want a spot, I want a match)"

Dube replied once again in a lighter way and ended the banter by accepting the challenge. He said:

"@deepak_chahar9 chal jaisa tu bole🤣🤣 (Ok as you say)"

Shivam Dube earns deserving India call-up after IPL 2023 success

Shivam Dube played a crucial role in helping CSK lift their fifth IPL title earlier this year. In just 16 matches, Dube scored 418 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 158.33 with three half-centuries to his name and arguably became CSK's highly effective 'spin basher'.

These performances have earned him a call-up to the Indian T20I squad for the three T20Is against Ireland and also for the Asian Games. The southpaw has already played international cricket and with the T20 World Cup next year, he would want to make this opportunity count.