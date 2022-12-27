"Like father, like daughter!" - MS Dhoni's daughter sports Lionel Messi autographed Argentina jersey

Photos of MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva wearing an autographed Argentina football team jersey have gone viral on social media. The two photos were uploaded on Ziva Singh Dhoni's official Instagram account on Tuesday.

Ziva's parents MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni handle the account. Her parents shared the two photos and mentioned in the caption how Ziva is a football fan like her father. It looks like the Argentina jersey with an autograph of Lionel Messi was a Christmas gift for Ziva as the caption of the post read:

"“Like father, like daughter! “ #commonlove #merrychristmas"

Fans have loved the two photos of Ziva Singh Dhoni on Instagram. The post has received close to 150,000 likes in a few hours.

Argentina recently became the FIFA World Cup 2022 champions. Lionel Messi was the hero for his nation as he scored two goals in the match and also scored in the penalty shootout to help Argentina defeat France in the summit clash.

MS Dhoni set to return to the field in IPL 2023

MS Dhoni has been away from the cricket field since the IPL 2022 season ended. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain will return to the field in the upcoming IPL 2023 season, where he will lead the Chennai-based franchise again. Many fans think that IPL 2023 could be Dhoni's last season.

The Chennai Super Kings team management signed some top-tier talents like Ben Stokes, Ajinkya Rahane and Kyle Jamieson at the recently concluded IPL 2023 Auction. CSK have a stellar squad for next season, and it will be interesting to see if they can lift the trophy for the fifth time in IPL history.

IPL 2023 is likely to start in the month of March. Dhoni will reunite with some of his former Rising Pune Supergiant teammates during the IPL 2023 season.

