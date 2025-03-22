Little fan cutely hugs Suryakumar Yadav at Chepauk ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) stalwart Suryakumar Yadav recently interacted with one of his young fans at the Chepauk Stadium and clicked pictures. He is currently in Chennai with the MI contingent for their opening match of IPL 2025 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), scheduled for Sunday (March 23).

Ad

Suryakumar will lead the team in the El Clasico as regular captain Hardik Pandya will sit out to serve his one-match ban that was imposed after the Mumbai Indians were found guilty of not completing overs on time thrice last season. As a result, Pandya received a fine of 100% match fees and was banned for one match.

A fan shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) to give a glimpse of Suryakumar Yadav's kind gesture towards his fans at the Chepauk Stadium after a recent practice session. In the video, a kid can be seen interacting with Suryakumar and then cutely hugging him.

Ad

Trending

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He is the ideal choice in this format"- Hardik Pandya on Suryakumar Yadav captaining MI in IPL 2025 clash vs CSK

Speaking at the Mumbai Indians' pre-season press conference, Hardik Pandya said he was lucky to have three captains — Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah — in the team to help him out. He said (via MI's official website):

Ad

"I am lucky that I have 3 captains playing with me. If I need help, I know that there are 3 different minds who have led India in different formats. Surya obviously leads India as well. So, when I am not there, he is the ideal choice in this format, and an exciting one too."

Pandya added that he was unaware of the consequences of the slow over-rate offense last year, saying:

Ad

"I think that is something out of my control. Last year what occurred was part of the sport, I think we bowled one and a half or two minutes late. At that point of time I did not know the consequences of what could happen. It is unfortunate, but it is the rule. Now will they continue with this rule next year, I think it is up to the higher authorities. They can see into it, and how it can be done."

Ad

Do you think the Mumbai Indians can start their IPL 2025 campaign with a win vs CSK in Hardik Pandya's absence? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback