"Lives are more important than celebration" - India's World Cup-winning captain reacts to stampede during RCB's IPL 2025 victory celebrations

Former Indian World Cup-winning Kapil Dev reacted to the stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2025 victory celebrations. RCB beat PBKS in the final on Tuesday, June 3, to win their maiden IPL trophy.

On Wednesday, June 4, a victory celebration took place in Bengaluru. However, it turned into a tragedy, as several people lost their lives or were left injured. Reacting to the same, Kapil Dev expressed his sadness.

“I feel very bad about that. I think we have to learn from each other. Next time something like this (victory parade) happens, people should be more conscious. People do make a mistake,” Dev was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Kapil Dev, who led India to their first World Cup win in 1983, also added that celebrations must be kept calm, as it's not more important than lives.

“Mistake should not be to that scale where you are having fun and you lose lives. In the future, if any team wins, keep it calm. Lives are more important than celebration. Let’s put it that way,” he added.

Kapil Dev represented India in 131 Tests and 225 ODIs during his illustrious international career.

RCB become eighth team to win the IPL

With their victory on Tuesday over PBKS, RCB ended an 18-year-long wait for their first IPL trophy. They had came close thrice but failed to cross the line, losing the finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

However, they were fourth-time lucky as they lifted their first IPL title. They also became the eighth team to win the competition in league history.

Rajasthan Royals (2008), Deccan Chargers (2009), Chennai Super Kings (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023), Kolkata Knight Riders (2012, 2014, 2024), Mumbai Indians (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020), SunRisers Hyderabad (2016) and Gujarat Titans (2022) are the other seven teams to have won the IPL.

From the current playing teams, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are the three who are yet to win the IPL title.

