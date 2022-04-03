"Nice to have a captain who trusts your skills" - Lockie Ferguson praises Hardik Pandya after easy win vs DC

Gujarat Titans (GT) fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has lauded young captain Hardik Pandya, saying that he trusts his players and backs them to the core.

Ferguson had a superb game, scalping four wickets to derail Delhi Capitals' run-chase at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. Riding on Lockie Ferguson's brilliant show, Gujarat have made it two wins in as many games.

Praising his captain at the post-match presentation ceremony, the Kiwi cricketer said:

"Hardik is always giving us confidence to play the game that we want to play and it's nice to have a captain who trusts your skills."

Incidentally, Hardik Pandya, who is captaining for the first time, has already impressed with his aggressive strategies and field placements. Moreover, he has led the team from the front, putting in good performances with both bat and ball.

Ferguson clocked some good pace and dismissed Prithvi Shaw and Mandeep Singh in his very first over. Delhi slowly clawed their way back with captain Rishabh Pant leading the charge. But the Black Caps cricketer came back in the 15th over to dismiss Pant and Axar Patel to put the final nail in the coffin.

The 30-year-old cricketer highlighted having quality bowlers around makes the job easier for him. Ferguson added:

"Was one of those nights and with the kind of bowling partners I have, makes things very easy for me. It's great (to have a potent bowling unit) and helps to spread calmness in the group. The pressure was coming from both ends with the ball and it worked for us."

Mohammed Shami also chipped in with two wickets while Rashid Khan and Hardik Pandya picked up one apiece to seal a 23-run victory over Delhi.

"There was a lot of bounce in the surface" - Lockie Ferguson

So far in 10 games, the teams batting first have managed to win only three games, considering that dew has played a significant role.

Ferguson revealed that the wicket offered some bounce and grip, making it difficult for the batters despite dew settling in the second half.

He concluded:

"There was a lot of bounce in the surface and I was looking to bang away on that hard length. Some gripped and it worked for me with Rishabh's wicket. Was a good all-round performance from the bowlers."

Lockie Ferguson now has four wickets under his belt and will hope to add more to his tally as Gujarat Titans take baby steps towards the elusive title.

