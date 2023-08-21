"Look forward to working with everyone to reach new heights"- Nitish Rana bids farewell to Delhi and moves to UP ahead of upcoming domestic season

Veteran Delhi batter Nitish Rana recently bid farewell to his home state, Delhi, and decided to move to the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh (UP), ahead of the upcoming domestic season.

Rana has endured a turbulent ride with the Delhi side in the recent past as he was not a regular fixture in the playing XI during the previous season of Ranji Trophy. He also served as a captain of the Delhi side in limited-overs cricket for a while but could not achieve much success.

After a 10-year association with DDCA, Nitish Rana felt that the time was right to move on in search of better opportunities to advance his career. The 29-year-old took to his official Twitter handle and revealed the decision to fans. His post read:

"I would like to express my deepest gratitude for the opportunities, guidance, and support which DDCA has provided me over the years. As I move on to new horizons, I wanted to take a moment to reflect on the incredible journey I had while captaining Delhi Cricket and express my sincere appreciation."

"I would also like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to Mr. Rohan Jaitley for his support and cooperation during my time with DDCA. However, I think it's time to turn the page and embark on a new chapter in my career."

Rana concluded:

"I have come to this decision with a lot of thought and I'm happy to announce that I'll be joining UPCA from the upcoming domestic season. I'm excited to play for UPCA, and I look forward to working with everyone to reach new heights."

A look at Nitish Rana's stats for Delhi

Making his List A debut for Delhi in 2013, Nitish Rana played 71 games and scored 2209 runs at an average of 38.75, including 14 half-centuries and three centuries. Rana got a chance to play in his maiden Ranji Trophy game two years after his List A debut. Across 44 first-class matches, the Southpaw scored 2507 runs at an average of 39.79, including 6 centuries and 11 fifties.