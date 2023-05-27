Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya hailed in-form opener Shubman Gill after the batter’s third hundred in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 lifted his side into the final. According to Hardik, Gill made batting look so easy in Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday, May 26, it seemed balls were thrown at him and he was striking them.

Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by 62 runs in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Sent into bat after losing the toss, GT put up 233/3 on the board as Gill clobbered 129 off 60, striking seven fours and 10 sixes. In response, MI were bowled out for 171 as pacer Mohit Sharma claimed 5/10 in 2.2 overs.

In the post-match presentation ceremony, Hardik opined that Gill’s clarity has been one of the keys to his stupendous success in the ongoing IPL season.

Praising the young opener, he commented:

"I think the clarity this year [has been the big difference]. He is in a great place when it comes to the mindset. This has to be one of the finest innings I have seen in a T20 game. At no point of time, he looked rushed. He never looked that he was not in control.

“It looked like someone was throwing down the balls and he was just hitting them. I mean whoof!! He is a superstar and is going to do very big things for his franchise and Indian cricket.”

Gill and Wriddhiman Saha (18) added 54 for the opening wicket. Following the latter’s departure, Gill and Sai Sudharsan (43) featured in a 138-run stand for the second wicket.

“We will give our best” - Hardik Pandya on IPL 2023 final

With their clinical win over Mumbai, Gujarat booked their place in the IPL 2023 final. They thus became the first team to reach the final in their first two years in the T20 league.

Sharing his thoughts on the summit clash, Hardik asserted:

"I mean, we will give our best. Irrelevant of the result, if we put our hundred percent and give our best, things are going to be fun. Knockouts are a fun game. It can go here and can go there. it is going to be fun with the boys.”

Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad on May 28. CSK entered their 10th final by registering a 15-run win over GT in Qualifier 1 in Chennai.

