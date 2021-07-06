Looking forward to the challenge of playing on slow wickets: Suryakumar Yadav

Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav is looking forward to the prospect of playing on the slow and turning track in Sri Lanka. Yadav is a fine player of spin and he has shown that in domestic cricket as well as in the IPL for the Mumbai Indians.

Suryakumar Yadav's prolific form for the Mumbai Indians had rewarded him with his T20I debut against England earlier this year. He scored a half-century on debut and proved that he has what it takes to become a reliable batsman for India.

Manish Pandey and Suryakumar Yadav (playing in opposite teams) scored half-centuries in the intra-squad match.



Team Bhuvi won after Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal gave a quick start followed by a half-century by SKY.#Cricket — Subhayan Chakraborty #MaskUp (@CricSubhayan) July 5, 2021

Speaking to the press ahead of the series against Sri Lanka, Yadav said that preparations are going on in full swing. He also believes the experience of having played on such wickets before would help him as well as others in the team.

Suryakumar Yadav said:

"We have played in these conditions. We have played in Mumbai, Chennai and conditions where the humidity is high. Most importantly, we have come here 15-20 days before the tournament to get acclimatized to these conditions. We played a game too yesterday so it is slow and steady. If there are slow wickets, you need to take time. It will be a good challenge and I am looking forward to it."

Conditions on the ground are same for both teams: Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav (in Press) said "Playing for Mumbai Indians has been a great experience, I have been part of this team for a long time, I have learned something from all players. IPL is a great learning and it has helped me a lot". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 6, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav doesn't feel that playing all the games on the same ground would hand India an advantage as the conditions will be the same for both the teams. But he also reckons planning will become easier once they play a game and it will help them have a better idea about the conditions.

In this regard, Suryakumar Yadav said:

"Two teams playing together is the first time happening and I am really excited. Playing on one ground, it will be the same for both the teams. After the first day you get to know how the conditions are then you plan according to ground dimensions and pitch conditions."

