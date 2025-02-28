"Looking like Nagarjuna from Don No. 1"- Fans react to Hardik Pandya's stylish look ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's stylish look in a recent Instagram reel has caught the attention of the fans. They even compared him to movie stars and jokingly called for his casting in internationally acclaimed movies.

Ad

Hardik Pandya took to his official Instagram handle on Friday, February 28, and shared a reel to give fans a glimpse of his stylish avatar. The star all-rounder could be seen walking around with swagger in the following reel:

Ad

Trending

Fans gave their reaction to the video through posts on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best reactions:

"Looking like Nagarjuna from DON no. 1," a fan wrote.

"Cast him in Blade remake hindi," a fan wrote.

"Hardik is looking like a model, Different vibes, Due to his hard work, today a boy from a simple family is ruling over millions of hearts," a fan wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Divorce brings out the best in men," a user wrote.

"Cast him for matrix 2.0," a fan joked.

"Ameer hai toh swag ho gaya, Middle Class hota toh Chapri kehlata," another fan wrote.

"Hardik Pandya’s swag is off the charts, isn’t it? That man walks onto the cricket field like he owns it confidence dripping, style on point, and a vibe that screams “I’ve got this.” Whether it’s smashing sixes or flexing those bold looks, he’s got that X-factor locked down. What do you think his bat or his swagger stealing the show?" a fan wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Baroda cricketer is currently with the Indian ODI squad in Dubai, playing in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue have already played and won two games, against Bangladesh and Pakistan, respectively. Thus, they have qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament, along with New Zealand, from Group A.

Hardik Pandya will return to field on March 2 for India's final group match of 2025 Champions Trophy

Team India are currently enjoying a one-week break in the 2025 Champions Trophy after defeating Pakistan on February 23. They will now square off against New Zealand in the last group match on Sunday (March 2) in Dubai.

The contest will finalize the Group A standings and also their opponents for the semi-finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback