"Looks like Glenn Maxwell has found the ignition button on his bat" - Fans react to RCB No.3's breezy fifty  vs LSG

Fans reacted to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's innings against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, April 10. The two sides clashed in Match No. 15 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Maxwell came in to bat at No. 3 following Virat Kohli's (61 off 44 balls) dismissal in the 12th over bowled by Amit Mishra. He took his time to settle on the wicket, scoring just three runs off six balls.
Maxwell smashed Mishra for a boundary and a six on successive balls to announce his real arrival in the game. Skipper Faf du Plessis then launched leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi for back-to-back sixes in the 15th over. Maxwell added one more over the bowler's head to make it a 20-run over.
The Australian hit Avesh Khan's length ball over deep mid-wicket for a six and followed it with a boundary over the covers. He smashed Avesh for back-to-back sixes at the start of the penultimate over to complete his 14th fifty in the IPL.
Maxwell wasn't able to counter-attack against Mark Wood in most of the deliveries he faced against him. He then brought out a pull shot on the fourth ball of the final over for a six over fine leg.
However, Wood cleaned up Maxwell on the very next ball with a quick full-length delivery. The RCB all-rounder scored 59 runs in 29 balls with the help of three fours and as many sixes to power RCB to 212 at the end of their innings.
Ahead of the game, Glenn Maxwell failed to put up a big showing against KKR and many experts questioned his heavy price tag (₹ 11 crore) in the IPL. Some even called him one of the lowest Return of Investment player in the cash-rich league.
Fans on Twitter were delighted with the show displayed by the Victorian on Monday night and lauded him for his significant contribution to the team total.
Virat Kohli paves the way for RCB before Glenn Maxwell-Faf du Plessis show
RCB opener and star batter Virat Kohli set the tone for the home team after being asked to bat first by LSG captain KL Rahul on Monday.
Kohli carried his momentum in front of the home fans as he struck four boundaries and three sixes in the powerplay overs in a 25-ball 42. He soon raced to his 46th IPL half-century in the ninth over.
Kohli and Du Plessis stitched 96 runs for the opening partnership, with the latter adding just 31 runs to it. The former RCB skipper was dismissed by Amit Mishra in the 12th over. He attempted a big shot only to get caught by Marcus Stoinis at deep mid-wicket for 61.
