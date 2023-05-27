"Losing the toss was actually a blessing in disguise" - Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Titans' IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 win vs Mumbai Indians

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that the Gujarat Titans (GT) getting to bat first after losing the toss worked in their favor in their IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Hardik Pandya and Co. set MI a massive 234-run target after being asked to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26. Their bowlers then bowled out the five-time champions for 171 to register an emphatic 62-run win and seal their berth in the title decider against the Chennai Super Kings.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Rohit Sharma's decision at the toss eventually helped the Gujarat Titans' cause, stating:

"Losing the toss was actually a blessing in disguise. If the match had started on time, if it had not rained and the conditions were not overcast, you would have won the toss and batted first."

The former Indian opener reckons the Mumbai Indians skipper would have opted to set a target in normal circumstances, reasoning:

"Everyone has understood that although there is a slight chasing bias here, the ball moves a lot in the second innings under lights. It is difficult to bat. So in such a scenario, run chases happen at times but with great difficulty."

While observing that the likelihood of early assistance from the pitch would have swayed Rohit's decision, Chopra praised the Gujarat Titans batters for negotiating the initial threat before launching an attack on the Mumbai Indians bowlers, elaborating:

"You felt there will be sweating under the covers and there will be slight movement with the new ball, so you decided to bowl first. Both teams wanted to do that. Mumbai asked Gujarat to bat first and there are a few moments at the start which you need to survive and the quality batters did that and then kept on hitting."

The Titans scored only 27 runs in the first four overs of their innings but didn't lose a wicket. They pressed the accelerator thereafter and took the MI bowlers to the cleaners.

"That was an unreal kind of batting" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's knock for the Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill smashed 129 runs off 60 deliveries. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra lauded Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan (43 off 31) for stitching together a match-defining partnership, saying:

"When Shubman Gill started to hit, that was an unreal kind of batting. The guy was hitting sixes whenever he wanted and this is not a small ground. Sai Sudharsan played extremely well technically."

The reputed commentator was particularly appreciative of the Gujarat Titans' left-handed batter for not trying to match Gill stroke for stroke, explaining:

"One more thing I liked a lot was that he was not getting carried away when fours and sixes were being struck from the other end. He said Shubman can play his own way and he will play his own way. In the end, we saw him getting retired out and Hardik Pandya's prowess as well. Overall 233 runs, which is a lot."

Chopra also praised Mohit Sharma for bowling an outstanding spell for the Gujarat Titans. The right-arm seamer registered figures of 5/10 in 2.2 overs to seal the game for the defending champions.

