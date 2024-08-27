“Love does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking” - Natasa Stankovic shares cryptic post weeks after separation from Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya’s estranged wife Natasa Stankovic, on Monday (August 26), shared a cryptic post on social media. She quoted Corinthians 13:4-8 from the Holy Bible, citing that 'love doesn’t dishonor others' and 'it’s not self-seeking.' With this, she might have targeted Hardik. The post came days after rumors that the India cricketer is dating British singer Jasmin Walia.

Natasa left for Siberia with her son Agastya after separating from Hardik in July. The mother-son duo, however, were recently clicked at Mumbai airport.

Natasa Stankovic’s latest Instagram story read:

“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.”

Trending

Take a look:

Hardik Pandya's estranged wife Natasa Stankovic's Instagram story on Monday. [@natasastankovic__ on Instagram]

On the professional front, Natasa Stankovic worked as an actress and dancer in Bollywood movies before her engagement to Hardik Pandya in 2020. The 32-year-old has made cameo or special appearances in several Hindi movies, including ‘Satyagraha’ and ‘The Body.' She has also participated in TV reality shows Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye.

“We will co-parent” - Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s mutual social media post for Agastya after separation

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic shared a joint message regarding their separation in July, four years after their marriage. The duo also confirmed that they will co-parent Agastya. The mutual statement read:

"After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We feel that this is best for the two of us because we gave it our all and tried our hardest together. We had a lot of joy, respect for one another, and companionship as a family, therefore this was a difficult choice for us to make.”

“We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."

Meanwhile, Hardik continues to react to Natasa's post featuring Agastya.

On the professional front, Hardik Pandya was last seen in action during the T20I series in Sri Lanka last month. The all-rounder will next play in the T20I series against Bangladesh in October.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️