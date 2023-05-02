"Love the massive support for us at Lucknow" - Virat Kohli comments after RCB's 18-run win over LSG in IPL 2023

Virat Kohli thanked the fans after the Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated the Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium last night (May 1) in IPL 2023.

Kohli played his first-ever IPL match in Lucknow last night and scored 31 runs off 30 balls. He won the award for hitting the most fours in a low-scoring match. Kohli hit three fours and stitched up a 62-run stand with RCB skipper Faf du Plessis.

Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 126/9 in their 20 overs and bowled the Lucknow Super Giants out for 108 runs to complete a 18-run win. Fans in Lucknow cheered for RCB last night at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Expressing his gratitude towards the fans, Kohli wrote on Twitter after the match:

"Amazing win tonight. Love the massive support for us at Lucknow. Thank you to all the fans for supporting us."

Virat Kohli @imVkohli Amazing win tonight. Love the massive support for us at Lucknow. Thank you to all the fans for supporting us Amazing win tonight. Love the massive support for us at Lucknow. Thank you to all the fans for supporting us ❤️ https://t.co/lzmWwb34My

Virat Kohli had a heated exchange with Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir after the LSG vs RCB match

The Lucknow Super Giants had earlier defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. LSG's players and support staff members celebrated the win quite aggressively in Bengaluru.

Almost three weeks later, the two teams crossed paths at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, with the Royal Challengers Bangalore coming out on top this time. Virat Kohli was ecstatic after the team's win and showed his aggression during the second innings as well.

After the game ended, Kohli had a heated chat with Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir. LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq also had a fight with Virat during and after the match. Kohli did not mention anything about those heated exchanges in his social media post. He simply thanked the fans for backing him and his team in an away match.

Poll : 0 votes