LSG all-rounder won't be able to bowl in IPL 2025 after missing Champions Trophy due to injury: Reports

Australia and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is set to play only as a batter in IPL 2025 as the latest reports have indicated the same. The seam-bowling all-rounder will travel to India early next week to partake in the 18th season of the lucrative league that begins on March 22.

The 33-year-old became one of the many injury-related casualties for Australia in Champions Trophy 2025 and was ruled out of the eight-team tournament due to lower-back pain and dysfunction. According to ESPN Cricinfo, Marsh has been managing the issue related to a disc problem since the limited-overs tour of England in mid-2024. However, he saw a specialist in early February to address the problem and underwent a period of rest before taking part in the tournament.

The West Australian had last played in top-level cricket during the 2024-25 season of the Big Bash League (BBL) but failed to open his account in his only game that year. Marsh was dropped ahead of the fifth Test against India in Syndey after failing with the bat in the preceding four matches and being unable to bowl the required amount of overs. His Test future also remains uncertain.

Mitchell Marsh was sold to LSG after being released by the Delhi Capitals

Marsh had also returned midway through IPL 2024 when he was part of the Delhi Capitals to manage a hamstring issue. With the all-rounder not being among the runs or wickets last year, the Capitals had released him ahead of the auction. However, the 33-year-old found a buyer in the Super Giants, fetching a contract of ₹3.40, and will join fellow Aussie Justin Langer in the camp.

LSG had failed to make it to the top four last year, unlike in the previous two editions. Having released KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant will lead LSG this year. Their campaign will begin against the Capitals on March 24 in Vishakhapatnam

