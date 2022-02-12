×
LSG Auction 2022: Full list of players bought by Lucknow Super Giants on Day 1 of IPL 2022 Auction

Lucknow had a promising first day in their IPL journey.
Yash Chaturvedi
ANALYST
Modified Feb 12, 2022 10:22 PM IST
The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made a strong debut at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction. Starting out with three draft picks in KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi, LSG made strong progress en route to creating an ideal squad to serve them for the next few years in the IPL.

While they enter Day 2 with a diminished purse, a lot of the heavy lifting seems to be done for LSG. On the second day of the auction, they would be looking to find backup players and get some good international players for bargain deals.

Here is the full list of players bought by LSG at the IPL Auction 2022:

  • Avesh Khan - INR 10 Cr
  • Jason Holder - INR 8.75 Cr
  • Krunal Pandya - INR 8.25 Cr
  • Mark Wood - INR 7.50 Cr
  • Quinton de Kock - INR 6.75 Cr
  • Deepak Hooda - INR 5.75 Cr
  • Manish Pandey - INR 4.60 Cr
  • Ankit Rajpoot - INR 50 L

LSG players list after Day 1 of IPL 2022 Auction

LSG's squad including retentions after Day 1 is as follows:

KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Ankit Rajpoot

Edited by Sai Krishna
