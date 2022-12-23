LSG IPL Player List 2023: Complete List Of Players bought in IPL Auction by Lucknow Super Giants

The KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have bought a total of 10 players in the IPL 2023 mini-auction held in Kochi on Friday, December 23.

With a purse of Rs 23.35 crore, they bought four overseas players – Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shephard, Daniel Sams, and Naveen Ul Haq – to strengthen their squad for next season.

The franchise broke the bank for Nicholas Pooran, purchasing him for ₹16 crore, after a heavy bidding war against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

The stylish left-hander was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last season despite scoring 306 runs in 14 games at a decent strike rate of 144.34, which comprised a couple of half-centuries. Overall, he has amassed 4,942 runs in 256 T20s, including one century, and 27 fifties.

West Indies all-rounder Romario Shephard and Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams were bought for ₹ 50 lakh and 75 lakh, respectively.

In 113 T20s, Sams has picked up 131 wickets and amassed 1055 runs. Shephard also has scalped 79 wickets and scored 533 runs in 67 T20s.

Meanwhile, Naveen Ul Haq, Jaydev Unadkat and Amit Mishra were bought for Rs 50 lakh. The trio will likely strengthen the bowling department.

Players bought by LSG with prices in IPL Auction 2023

Nicholas Pooran - ₹16 crore

Jaydev Unadkat - ₹50 lakh

Yash Thakur - ₹45 lakh

Romario Shepherd - ₹50 lakh

Daniel Sams - ₹75 lakh

Amit Mishra - ₹50 lakh

Prerak Mankad - ₹20 lakh

Swapnil Singh - ₹20 lakh

Naveen Ul Haq - ₹50 lakh

Yudhvir Charak - ₹20 lakh

LSG retentions: KL Rahul (captain), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.

LSG reached the eliminators in their debut IPL season after winning nine games in 14 matches. They will look to lift the trophy next season.

