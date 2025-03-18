LSG pacer resumes bowling in the nets amid injury concern ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav has resumed bowling in the nets ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The speedster has been out of action due to injury.

Mayank has resumed bowling at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. In a video posted by a user on X, the LSG pacer can be seen bowling with a shorter run-up and light intensity in the presence of a coach.

This is a big positive for the franchise ahead of IPL 2025, as LSG are dealing with several injury concerns. Mayank has been under rehabilitation since he sustained an injury in November 2024.

Watch the video of Mayank Yadav resuming bowling ahead of IPL 2025 below -

LSG had retained Mayank for a whopping ₹11 crore ahead of the mega auction. He made his IPL debut in 2024 and impressed with his bowling. He picked up seven wickets from four matches at an average of 12.14 and an economy rate of 6.98.

According to a report by India Today, the 22-year-old is expected to join the LSG squad on April 11 or 12, subject to getting clearance from the Centre Of Excellence. Therefore, he will miss the first half of the season for LSG.

Shardul Thakur to join the LSG squad?

Meanwhile, Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur may join the LSG squad ahead of the IPL 2025 season. Recently, he was seen practicing at the team's camp, wearing their training kit, which could be an indicator.

Thakur, released by the Chennai Super Kings after IPL 2024, surprisingly went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction. He has also been out of the Indian team for a while.

However, the all-rounder displayed brilliant form in the 2024-2025 Ranji Trophy for Mumbai. He amassed 505 runs from nine matches including a hundred and four half-centuries. Thakur also bagged 35 wickets from nine games at an average of 22.62.

As LSG already have several injury concerns ahead of the new season, Shardul Thakur could be an ideal and solid replacement if he joins the squad.

