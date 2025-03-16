LSG's ₹21 Cr retention recreates famous Salman Khan scene in video posted by franchise ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) welcomed their star player, Nicholas Pooran, into the camp with a special video on Sunday (March 16) ahead of IPL 2025. LSG retained Pooran before the mega auction last December, along with Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni, and Mohsin Khan. He was the costliest among his peers, receiving a fee of ₹21 crore for his services.

Ad

The Lucknow franchise posted a video on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle to give their ardent fans an update about Nicholas Pooran's arrival in the team's camp for IPL 2025. In it, the West Indian could be seen in Police attire, enacting Salman Khan's character from the superhit Bollywood movie Dabangg.

The post was captioned:

"Aa gaye Lucknow ke Robin Hood. Robin Hood Pooran."

You can watch the video below:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

LSG will begin their IPL 2025 journey on March 24

LSG endured a disappointing season last year, ending up in the seventh position in the points table. They made significant changes following IPL 2024 as they released their captain, KL Rahul.

The franchise then signed Rishabh Pant for a record-breaking bid of ₹27 crore. Pant will lead the Super Giants in the upcoming season.

The Super Giants will square off against the Delhi Capitals in their opening match of IPL 2025 on March 24 in Vizag.

Ad

Here is LSG's complete schedule for IPL 2025: (All timings are in IST)

March 24: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals in Vizag, 7:30 PM

March 30: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 2: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 12: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 14: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 3:30 PM

Ad

April 19: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 23: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings in Chennai, 7:30 PM

April 27: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 30: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

May 5: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

May 8: Lucknow Super Giants vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

May 14: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals in Delhi, 7:30 PM

May 17: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️