"Why don't you retire?" - LSG's Manish Pandey faces the wrath of netizens after getting out for 5 against CSK

Manish Pandey of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has made a shaky start to the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022), with single-digit scores in his team's opening two games.

The right-handed batter was dismissed for six runs against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the side's first match of the campaign. While he was promoted to the No. 3 spot in the subsequent clash against CSK, Pandey failed to make an impact yet again.

Pandey managed just five runs in the game from six deliveries on Thursday. The player perished while trying to hit a big shot over the mid-off fielder. He did time it decently but couldn't get the elevation to clear the infield and was caught by Dwyane Bravo.

Several fans expressed their disappointment at the 32-year-old's poor showing with the bat in this year's cash-rich league. Here are some of the reactions:

Swargiya Circuit 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿/Ameer bnna hai @being_circuit3 Manish Pandey bhai ab zyada hora hai. Ab sanyas lo aur modeling, fashion show ki tyaari kro. Dikhne me maluk ho. Cricket chhodo Manish Pandey bhai ab zyada hora hai. Ab sanyas lo aur modeling, fashion show ki tyaari kro. Dikhne me maluk ho. Cricket chhodo

Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 @VibhuBhola Manish Pandey Why Don’t You Retire Manish Pandey Why Don’t You Retire 😡

∆ S H I M 🦁 @BiggestRoFan Manish Pandey is too overrated in IPL imo ... No consistency, rare match winning knock, low strike rate Manish Pandey is too overrated in IPL imo ... No consistency, rare match winning knock, low strike rate

Praneethh @EthanHUNT_41 If Manish Pandey comes at no.3 for ur franchise,then it’s the End of your franchise If Manish Pandey comes at no.3 for ur franchise,then it’s the End of your franchise

No help at all in contributing runs Manish Pandey is an additional burden on the team manNo help at all in contributing runs Manish Pandey is an additional burden on the team man😑😑😑No help at all in contributing runs

KANISHTH @sao_bhartendu Manish Pandey ko lete hi kyu yr team me :-! #CSKvsLSG Manish Pandey ko lete hi kyu yr team me :-! #CSKvsLSG

Bandya @DandyaNhiBandya Ye Manish Pandey kisi khushi me khel raha aajkal?

I can’t recall any good innings from him!!! Ye Manish Pandey kisi khushi me khel raha aajkal?I can’t recall any good innings from him!!!

Thim Monnanda @thim_ponnappa @IPL @iplthebest How long will @im_manishpandey continue to disappoint? I somehow saw something in him that said he is a much better bat but fails consistently. Even Shivam Dube scored runs today. #LSGvCSK How long will @im_manishpandey continue to disappoint? I somehow saw something in him that said he is a much better bat but fails consistently. Even Shivam Dube scored runs today. #LSGvCSK @IPL @iplthebest

Manish Pandey has come under the scanner for his underwhelming performances over the past few seasons. He had a significant opportunity to prove himself with a big knock against CSK. However, Pandey failed to make the most of it and was once again dismissed cheaply.

Manish Pandey in IPL

Pandey is an IPL veteran and has featured in over 156 matches in the competition. He has amassed 3571 at an average of 30.26. Pandey was released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of last month's IPL 2022 auction.

The talented batter was roped in by LSG for ₹6.50 crores at the event. While the right-handed batter be struggling with his form lately, he has come up with several match-winning performances in the past.

Manish Pandey was one of the top performers for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2014 season, scoring 401 runs from 16 matches. Pandey was instrumental in the team winning the final of the competition that year with his fabulous knock of 94.

It is worth mentioning that Pandey was also the first Indian batter to score a century in the IPL, a feat he achieved while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2009.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar