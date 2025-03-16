LSG’s star cricketer impresses with his singing skills ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant impressed with his singing skills during a team bonding activity ahead of the upcoming IPL 2025. The star wicket-keeper batter bid farewell to Delhi Capitals before the mega auction last year, ending a nine-year association with the franchise.

LSG then signed him at the auction with a gigantic ₹27 crore bid, making him the most expensive player in the league's history. Rishabh Pant was part of the Indian squad that won the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai earlier this month.

After returning home, he enjoyed some family time, participating in the wedding ceremony of his sister in Dehradun. Former cricketers like MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Gautam Gambhir were also in attendance.

Pant then joined the LSG camp to commence preparations for the upcoming season. The Lucknow franchise took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and shared a video to give a glimpse of a fun karaoke session of the players. In it, Rishabh Pant could be seen singing a song, exhibiting his skills outside the field. LSG captioned the post:

Part-time wicketkeeper-batter. Full-time karaoke singer

You can watch the video below:

Rishabh Pant's captaincy tenure with LSG in IPL 2025 will begin on March 24 with a clash vs DC

KL Rahul captained LSG since the franchise's inception in IPL 2022 till last season. However, both parties parted ways ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, which opened up a vacancy in the leadership position of the Super Giants side. The team management put their faith in Rishabh Pant to fulfill the role and take the franchise ahead. LSG's journey in the new season will begin on March 24 with a match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Vizag.

Here is LSG's complete schedule for IPL 2025: (All timings are in IST)

March 24: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals in Vizag, 7:30 PM

March 30: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 2: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 12: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 14: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 3:30 PM

April 19: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 23: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings in Chennai, 7:30 PM

April 27: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 30: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

May 5: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

May 8: Lucknow Super Giants vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

May 14: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals in Delhi, 7:30 PM

May 17: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

