LSG set to launch their first cricket academy at the Ekana Stadium after the 2023 ODI World Cup 

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to step into the venture of honing future cricketers under their guidance by launching their own cricket academy. Their home venue in the Indian Premier League (IPL) - Ekana Stadium - will serve as the site for the institution. It is expected to be up and running after the 2023 ODI World Cup, mostly in the December-January window.

The franchise will collaborate with the existing Ekana Sportz City’s Cricket Academy, with a report from the Hindustan Times stating that negotiations between the two parties are well underway.

The venue hosted LSG's matches for the first time during the 2023 IPL since the tournament was confined to Maharashtra in the team's debut season in 2022.

A person privy to the negotiations said:

“Negotiations are on between the two parties, and we are confident to have the LSG-Ekana Cricket Academy functioning soon after the World Cup in December-January. There would be no merger of the Ekana cricket academy with the LSG academy, but it would be joint academy of both parties.”

Several franchises have set up their academies all across the globe, including inaugural winners Rajasthan Royals (RR). The establishment of such institutions showcases the growth and stability of the franchise as well as a keen eye on the future as well.

LSG recently appointed Justin Langer as their head coach

The Lucknow Super Giants had a mixed campaign in the 2023 IPL season. They lost the services of KL Rahul midway through the season but managed to make it to the playoffs. However, much like the previous season, they were defeated in the Eliminator.

In the off-season, the franchise parted ways with Andy Flower and appointed Justin Langer as their new head coach. Flower, meanwhile, was roped in by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as their new head coach. On the other hand, this marks Langer's first stint as a coach in the IPL.

The franchise also appointed former India chief selector MSK Prasad as their strategic consultant. And if reports are to be believed, team mentor Gautam Gambhir may resign from his role soon and reunite with his former franchise - the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).